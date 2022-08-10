Peter McDonald Premiership finals take shape with Magpies to meet Mudgee

THE Group 10 versus Group 11 rivalry enters a new era this weekend when the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership finals take place across Saturday and Sunday.
We now have our eight finalists decided after an exciting last round of the regular season, and we get set for four enticing Group 10 vs Group 11 finals games.
Advertisement
Each of this weekend's finals will be battles drawn along the old Group lines.
There's eliminators which will see Dubbo Macquarie and Bathurst Panthers face off and St Pat's fighting for survival against Parkes.
Then there's the Dubbo CYMS versus Orange CYMS and Mudgee against Forbes qualifiers.
Pat's beat Parkes 30-20 in round one and Forbes edged out Mudgee 22-20 in round two, but the others are unknown territory.
It's a chance for Group 10 to prove its credentials.
It's an opportunity for Group 11 to show it's the stronger of the league rivals.
But what it also shows the draw for the inaugural competition has worked out well.
While Group 10 president Linore Zamparini knows the draw can be improved, that the eight sides with the best records are those that have emerged from the pool system is a good look.
"It's still a work in progress with everything in the Peter McDonald Premiership draw, we're not going to get it right 100 percent straight up," Zamparini said.
"But it will always work that way for the finals ... you'll just take the top four from each Group.
"Look you could be in Group 10 and have won more games but someone in Group 11 is going to sneak in because from each Group it's one, two, three, four, but that's just how it is.
The race for the regular season's top points scorer title wasn't really a close battle in the end as Parkes Spacemen halfback Chad Porter sailed clear.
Porter added another try and six conversions to his name in Sunday's 36-14 victory over the Wellington Cowboys to finish with a personal haul of 154 points.
It was a Group 11 lockout of the points podium, with Forbes Magpies halfback Nick Greenhalgh (122) and Dubbo CYMS fullback Brad Pickering (112) rounding out the top three.
Orange CYMS' Patrick Williams (106) was the only other player to surpass the century.
All four of those players will have the opportunity to add to their respective tallies in the upcoming finals series.
Dubbo CYMS' livewire Jeremy Thurston is atop the try scorers' list with 18, followed by Forbes' Mitch Andrews and Bathurst Panthers' Desi Doolan (both 16).
Advertisement
Mudgee Dragons' Corin Smith (15) and Parkes' Chad Porter (14) were the other players to score at a rate of one try per game or better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.