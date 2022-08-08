Forbes Advocate

Heritage doors of 'the people's pub' now open again

Updated August 8 2022 - 6:37am, first published 6:00am
The doors of the historic Vandenberg Hotel are open again, and on Sunday the community celebrated with the new local owners.

