Heritage doors of 'the people's Van' now open again

The doors of the historic Vandenberg Hotel are open again, and on Sunday the community celebrated with the new local owners.
Kev Gunn summed the venture up when he labelled the hotel "the people's Vandenberg" as he and Terry Green invited Mayor Phyllis Miller, Janet Brown, Jeriah and Airlie Gunn to cut the ribbon at the official proceedings.
Advertisement
The Van, a feature of Forbes' heritage precinct and highly visible to travellers, dates back to 1862 and Gunn was adamant "it was just wrong" to see its doors closed back in January.
"It depicts us as a small country community that we are struggling, but we are not - we are thriving," he said.
"Because of the last few years, country people are digging in."
But it's taken teamwork to get those doors open again and on Sunday all paid tribute to the late Mick Brown, who brought Gunn and Green together in the partnership months ago.
"There is one good reason the kegs are getting delivered, the food trucks are arriving and the entertainment has commenced and that's Mick Brown," Gunn said.
"These doors would not be opening today for the people of Forbes without Mick Brown's passion help Terry and I make it happen.
"To be personally directed through the early stages of the Van reopening with Mick was an absolute privilege."
With local tradesmen, all of whom have gone above and beyond for the cause, they've jackhammered and sanded, dreamed and discussed, collaborated and compromised.
"We all hold history and stories - I have heard so many over the last few months," Gunn said.
"We have resurrected this building and it's now got a new beginning.
"It's 'The people's Vandenberg' and we are so proud to be the ones delivering this opportunity to Forbes.
"There are still a few hurdles but we are going to get over them and if everyone's patient we will get better."
On Sunday, Mick's wife Janet had the honour of cutting the ribbon on the front doors with Mayor Phyllis Miller and Jeriah and Airlie Gunn, who represent the bright future of Forbes.
"I've got to say thank you to Kevin, Colleen and Greeny for having the faith in investing in Forbes," Mayor Miller said.
"We all know - we live here and know - what a great place it is and local investment, what Kevin and Colleen are doing and they do have their next generation coming through, is going to be fantastic for our town."
Janet described The Van as a warm and happy place.
"This is a privilege and honour to open this amazing hotel on behalf of Mick," she said.
Advertisement
Sons Jamie and Mitch Brown cut the ribbons on one of the internal rooms transformed at Mick's insistence, the former gaming room now a cosy nook with comfortable booths for dining.
Tom Gunn paid tribute to Mick for "his passion and consistency" in bringing everyone together on the project.
"To complete a magnificent piece of Forbes history with Mick Brown was an absolute privilege," Tom said.
"Mick loved to tell good stories about everyone, he's now left Forbes with a wonderful revamped building for us and for generations to tell more wonderful stories."
Kev Gunn and Terry Green, who's from Forbes but has been running a business in Dubbo for decades, couldn't be happier with the way our beloved Van has come up.
"Every tradesman that worked on The Van depicts the good will of all our local tradesmen," Gunn said.
Advertisement
"We could have asked any tradesman to help us and all would have."
They particularly had to mention Russell McMahon, Rob May and RAJ for their exceptional help with the renovations.
Regulars will find the transformation stretches from the front door to the beer garden, the bar to the upstairs accommodation.
Kev has been delighted by some of the discoveries made during the works, including uncovering a former stable that's now been transformed into the Barn Bar to serve the beer garden.
There's fresh carpeting and paint in a new colour scheme, new tables and benches hewn out of cedar.
What was the gaming room is now an intimate dining area with booths, the walls have been stripped back to reveal the historic brickwork, with new chandeliers and leadlights installed.
Advertisement
The Court House Cafe has a serving window on Court Street, an outdoor dining area in the laneway and an indoor area.
It was the first area to reopen and the patrons haven't stopped coming through the door.
There's still plenty to do, including open Levy's Cocktail Bar - named for Levy Vandenberg - and the upstairs verandah with its view of the Forbes Town Hall and Victoria Park.
We can't wait to see it all unfold!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.