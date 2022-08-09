Arts partnership a winner for Forbes at NSW Local Government Awards

Forbes Shire Council has been recognised for its outstanding achievements over the past year, winning an award at the Local Government Week Awards 2022.
The awards, which were staged at the Fullerton Hotel in Sydney overnight, celebrate councils who demonstrate excellence across a range of categories such as arts and culture, events, communications and planning.
Advertisement
Forbes Shire Council won the Leo Kelly OAM Arts and Culture Award for the delivery of an arts and culture project for the Sculpture Down the Lachlan initiative.
Sculpture Down the Lachlan is an inland public art trail stretching 100 kilometres between Forbes and Condobolin, and along the Lachlan River.
Local Government NSW President Darriea Turley congratulated Forbes Shire Council, as well as the other award recipients and nominees.
"As the peak body for local government in NSW, we are so proud to showcase the wonderful work our NSW councils are doing right across the state for the benefit of their communities," Cr Turley said.
"These awards - as well as Local Government Week - have once again demonstrated how councils have gone above and beyond in what has been another particularly challenging year for many.
"Whether it be rural, regional or metropolitan areas, it is local government that is on the ground and manning the frontlines to keep the heart of their communities beating."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.