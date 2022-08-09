Forbes Advocate

Arts partnership a winner for Forbes at NSW Local Government Awards

August 9 2022 - 3:00am
WINNING PARTNERSHIP: Forbes Shire Council won the Leo Kelly OAM Arts and Culture Award for working with Forbes Arts Society to deliver the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail. Picture: FILE

Forbes Shire Council has been recognised for its outstanding achievements over the past year, winning an award at the Local Government Week Awards 2022.

