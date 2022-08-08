Minor flooding likely at Jemalong after Lachlan River peaks at 8.33m in Forbes

Minor flooding is occurring at Cottons Weir and is likely at Jemalong - although the Bureau of Meteorology is now advising the Lachlan River has peaked shy of the minor flood level at the Iron Bridge.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may peak near 4.60 metres during Monday with minor flooding, the BOM advised in their Monday afternoon flood warning.
The Lachlan River is reported to be peaking about 8.33m (below the minor flood level of 8.8m) at Iron Bridge in Forbes.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream may reach the minor flood level (7.20 m) Tuesday afternoon. Further rises are possible.
Wyangala dam storage, which had been reduced to 92 per cent ahead of last week's wet weather, was back up to 99.43 per cent of full storage on Monday afternoon, with the daily net inflow 13,475ML.
Releases from the catchment, according to Water Live data, were back up to a rate of 9500ML on Sunday after being reduced during the rainfall to allow for downstream inflows.
There's an 80 to 90 per cent chance of more rain in Forbes at the end of this week, with Weatherzone predicting Forbes could receive 1-5mm Thursday, 5-10mm Friday and a further 1-5mm Saturday.
At this stage (Monday) the forecast for Cowra, upstream, is much the same.
