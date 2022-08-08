Forbes Advocate

Minor flooding likely at Jemalong after Lachlan River peaks at 8.33m in Forbes

Updated August 8 2022 - 4:52am, first published 4:33am
Minor flooding is occurring at Cottons Weir and is likely at Jemalong - although the Bureau of Meteorology is now advising the Lachlan River has peaked shy of the minor flood level at the Iron Bridge.

