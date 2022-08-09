Who has made Australia's Rugby Championship squad?

Australia begin their 2022 Rugby Championship campaign .

Australia's squad for their opening matches of the Rugby Championship against Argentina has been confirmed, with a number of players returning alongside some fresh faces in the squad.



Coach Dave Rennie will be hoping that his side can build upon a fairly positive series against England, with their opening two fixtures of the Rugby Championship against Argentina matches they will target as entirely winnable.

On the back of the naming of the Wallabies squad, betting sites have them firm favourites to get off to a winning start on August 6.

Rory Arnold is the big name to return to the squad after last featuring in the spring tour in 2021, with Jock Campbell and Fraser McReight of the Reds also called up.

Debutants in the squad include Campbell, Matt Gibbon, Jed Holloway and Pone Fa'amausili, with all four hoping to make their Test debuts.

Omissions from the Wallabies squad that faced England include Angus Bell (toe) and Harry Johnson-Holmes (Achilles).

Much has been made about the injuries in the backs for Australia, and this has forced Rennie's hand when it comes to who he has available.

Irae Simone and Lalakai Foketi could feature in the middle with Samu Kerevi is a notable omission from the side after he was chosen to play for the Australia Sevens at the Commonwealth Games.

Injuries and enforced absences will see Rennie having to shuffle the pack, although this is probably not a major issue. After all, with a World Cup in France on the horizon in 2023, the Wallabies know they must have a world-class squad to choose from if they are to seriously challenge at the tournament.

Debuts for players and the return of experienced operators will help to swell Rennie's options, and he will hope that these fresh faces can help to bridge the gap between good performances and wins in this 2022 Rugby Championship.

Michael Hooper once again captains the team after starring against England. The Wallabies will be looking to the experienced forward to lead them on the pitch, with Hooper having lead from the front across England's tour.

Australia begin their Rugby Championship campaign with a double-header against Argentina on August 6 and 13 before flying home to host South Africa in back-to-back games.



They will then have a home game against New Zealand before traveling to play their final game in Auckland against the All Blacks.

Australia's 36-man squad to face Argentina

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Pone Fa'amausili, Folau Fainga'a, Nick Frost, Matt Gibbon, Michael Hooper (c), Jed Holloway, Rob Leota, Lachlan Lonergan, Fraser McReight, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Pete Samu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Darcy Swain, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Jock Campbell, Quade Cooper, Lalakai Foketi, Jake Gordon, Reece Hodge, Len Ikitau, Marika Koroibete, Noah Lolesio, Tate McDermott, James O'Connor, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Irae Simone, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White, Tom Wright.