'Despair, isolation of homelessness' not forgotten as Kerry looks to bright future

Updated August 10 2022 - 3:22am, first published August 9 2022 - 10:00pm
BRIGHT FUTURE: Kerry Willems has recounted "the absolutely intoxicating fear of being alone" to raise awareness in Homelessness Week. Picture: CATHOLICCARE WILCANNIA-FORBES

Kerry Willems hasn't forgotten the despair she felt at being homeless, even after three years in secure accommodation.

