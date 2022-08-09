Forbes Advocate

Flood peak on way to Jemalong, minor flooding expected from Tuesday afternoon

Updated August 9 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:09am
RIVER REMAINS HIGH: The Lachlan River remains at minor flood level at Cottons Weir, with expectations the peak will reach Jemalong on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: FILE

The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is expected to peak around the minor flood level (7.20 m) about 3pm Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest flood update.

