Flood peak on way to Jemalong, minor flooding expected from Tuesday afternoon

The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is expected to peak around the minor flood level (7.20 m) about 3pm Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's latest flood update.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir peaked at 4.39 metres around 6pm Monday and is currently at 4.21 metres and falling with minor flooding.
It is likely to remain around the minor flood level (3.50 m) overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The level at the Iron Bridge in Forbes is 8.05m and steady as of midday Tuesday.
The main flood peak is approaching Jemalong Weir, where minor flooding is expected from Tuesday mid afternoon.
Wyangala storage, upstream, is now at 98.77 per cent of capacity, with releases ramped up to 18,290 on Monday after being scaled back last week to allow for downstream inflows to clear.
Forecasters are still predicting further rain for our region later this week, with Weatherzone giving Forbes an 80 to 90 per cent chance of rain Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
They're predicting 1-5mm Thursday increasing to 5 to 10mm Friday and another 1-5mm possible Sunday. There's a 50 per cent chance of rain continuing Saturday.
