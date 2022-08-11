Forbes Advocate

Swamp Tigers claim AFL Central West minor premiership with win over Bathurst

By Alex Milsom
August 11 2022 - 12:30am
UNDER 12S: Jackson Beaudin with the ball for the Swamp Tigers when they took on Dubbo in Forbes.

The Orange/Forbes claimed the minor premiership in under 12's division of the AFL Central West Junior Premiership, defeating Bathurst Giants by 29 points at Tiger Park on Sunday in cold and wet conditions.

