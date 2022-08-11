Swamp Tigers claim AFL Central West minor premiership with win over Bathurst

The Swamp Tigers hard work in the first quarter was undone in the blink of an eye, as quick goals to Jessi Ball and Riley Clayton extended the Giants lead to 24 points at half time. Alarm bells were well and truly ringing for the Swamp Tigers in the third quarter when Riley Clayton his second inside two minutes and Jack Mackie added another quickly after. The Giants five-goal to four behinds second half saw the Giants head for home with a comfortable win.