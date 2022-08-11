Swamp Tigers claim AFL Central West minor premiership with win over Bathurst

The Orange/Forbes claimed the minor premiership in under 12's division of the AFL Central West Junior Premiership, defeating Bathurst Giants by 29 points at Tiger Park on Sunday in cold and wet conditions.
Just like they have in previous clashes, the Giants took it right up to the Swamp Tigers, but the Swamp Tigers skill proved too much for their rivals and they prevailed 5.5 (35) to 1.0 (6).
Advertisement
The Swamp Tigers 10th victory - and ninth on the bounce - secured them the minor premiership with one round to go and sets them up for double chance at the Grand Final.
The match won't be remembered as a classic, with both sides turning the ball over more frequently than they would have liked in trying conditions.
The Swans took an 8-point lead into quarter-time after Jackson Beaudin's late goal, but that margin should have been greater, with the home team wasteful in front of goal. Orange/Forbes took control in the second and third quarters but continued to waste opportunities.
Bathurst drew first blood in the last quarter, with Ryan Copeland kicking from 5 metres out, right in front after poor discipline cost Orange/Forbes two 50 metre penalties, but it was too little too late as the Swamp Tigers closed it out with two late goals.
Best on ground for the Swamp Tigers were Jackson Beaudin, James McIntyre and defenceman Romulus Milsom who again kept the opposition attack quiet.
The Orange/Forbes had the chance to clinch the minor premiership in the under 14's division of the AFL Central West premiership but suffered their worst loss of the season, going down by 55 points to see them fall to second on the ladder on percentages with one round remaining.
Under 14s: The under 14 Swamp Tigers were missing several frontline players due to illness and other commitments. Despite this the Orange/Forbes scored the opening points with two behinds. The first quarter was a tight affair with the Giants taking a slender 5 point lead into the first break.
The Swamp Tigers hard work in the first quarter was undone in the blink of an eye, as quick goals to Jessi Ball and Riley Clayton extended the Giants lead to 24 points at half time. Alarm bells were well and truly ringing for the Swamp Tigers in the third quarter when Riley Clayton his second inside two minutes and Jack Mackie added another quickly after. The Giants five-goal to four behinds second half saw the Giants head for home with a comfortable win.
The Swamp Tigers tried hard but were simply out gunned on the day. Full credit must be given to the under 12's who backed up for the 14's, including Max Ridge who played well and was just as comfortable with the bigger kids as we is in the under 12's.
The Swamp Tigers can still claim the minor premiership and a two chances in the finals next week but will need a big win over the Bathurst Bushrangers.
In the other games Orange Youth Girls defeated Bathurst 3.6.24 to 2.2.14, while the under 17's took their first win over the Giants in 2022 winning 9.7.61 to 1.2.8.
Next week is the final game in the regular season when the Swamp Tigers take on the Bathurst Bushrangers in Orange.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.