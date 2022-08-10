Fairy godmother flies in Advertising Feature

A TOUCH OF MAGIC: Fairy La La will be entertaining families throughout the day with her puppets and characters.

Fairy La La will be flying into the Bedgerabong Show on Saturday, bringing her funny magic, juggling and puppetry.



La La, aka Laura Viskovich, is calling on audience members be the star of her show by being her magic helper.

"Then in between magical shows I will face paint and balloon twist for all the fairies," La La says.

I will be flying in to deliver my special fairy show filled with funny magic, juggling and puppetry. Be the star of the show by being my magic helper - La La, aka Laura Viskovich

This is the 66th annual show and will be held at Bedgerabong Showground, show secretary Anne Earney says.

"We've had a few floods, a couple of wash-outs and COVID, however, the show goes on," Anne said.

She has been involved with the show all her life, entering schoolwork, flowers and cakes.



Anne's fondest memory of the show is from when she was a child, aged about eight, winning the miniature flower display.

A highlight of shows over the past 15 years has been the national fire bucket championships, which will be held again this year.



"It started as a small competition to let your imagination run wild," Anne says.

"People are encouraged to build a fire bucket made from recycled materials, steel, whatever is appropriate.



"Some entrants have used washing machine tubs and bath tubs and we've had Thomas the Tank Engine, a pig, grain silo, dragon and dragster car."

The pavilion is the place for all country exhibits, including cooking, jams and preserves, home brewing, fruit and vegetables, farm produce, wool, photography, fine arts, craft needlework and schoolwork.

As well as entertainer Fairy La La, there will be a reptile display, fireworks show, lawn mower races, dog high jump, showjumping, sheep, cattle and poultry exhibits in the stock pavilions.

The dog show regularly attracts about 500 dogs of all breeds.

Entries are still open for this year's young woman contest.



"We're looking for someone who represents our region, not necessarily an agricultural person, but someone who has a passion for rural Australia," Anne says.