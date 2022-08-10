Minor flooding on way to Jemalong, renewed river rises 'possible' warns BOM

Forecasters are predicting more rain as inflows from previous falls and releases from Wyangala Dam make their way down the Lachlan River past Forbes.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Lachlan River flood warning as of 11am Wednesday advised the peak was still on its way to Jemalong, where the river is predicted to reach the minor flood level of 7.2m on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir peaked at 4.39 metres on Monday evening with inflows from last week's rain, and by Wednesday morning was at 4.10 metres and falling, with minor flooding.
At the Iron Bridge, the water peaked at 8.345m on Tuesday, dropped but was rising again at 8.06m at 10am Wednesday. The minor flood level is 8.8m.
Renewed river rises are 'possible' over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.
Releases from Wyangala had been increased to 19,000 ML on Tuesday, with the storage reduced to 97.82 per cent of its capacity by Wednesday morning.
Minor flooding is occurring up the Lachlan River at Nanami, with the river expected to peak near 7.5metres there on Wednesday afternoon.
Forecasters are predicting further rain for our region later this week, with Weatherzone giving Forbes a 90 per cent chance of rain Thursday through to Saturday, with 5-10mm of rain predicted each day.
Residents are urged to monitor BOM and SES warnings, as well as Forbes Shire Council's website for road impacts if the situation develops.
There was 200mm of water over Bedgerabong Road at Littles Plains early Wednesday.
