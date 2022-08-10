Forbes residents fined $89,900 for COVID breaches and most haven't paid

Only one quarter of COVID fines in Forbes have been fully paid, new data reveals.
Between 2020 and 2021 NSW Police issued penalties up to $11,000 for lockdown, mask, or vaccination breaches in the state.
Of the $89,000 in 107 fines issued in Forbes only 24, worth $18,700, have been paid in full and 37, worth $32,049, remain outstanding.
Twenty-seven of the fines issued in Forbes, worth $24,200, are being paid via a payment plan and a further 19, worth $32,049, are on Work and Development orders.
As a comparison Orange residents fell foul of the regulations 154 times accumulating $156,020 in fines.
Young residents were fined 50 times for $47,500 in fines; Canowindra residents received 10 infringements and $8000 in fines; Parkes residents 110 fines worth $90,360 and; Forbes residents received $89,900 in penalties after receiving 102 fines.
Only 32 of the fines issued in Cowra, totalling $25,400, have been paid in full, according to figures supplied by the NSW Government.
Just 38 - accounting for $40,160 - of those issued in Orange have been paid in full.
The final seven are on Work and Development Orders, allowing the payee to volunteer, attend courses, or complete counselling instead of paying the fine.
Parkes residents have paid, in full, just over one third of the fines issued in the town.
Figures show 44 of the 110 fines issued in Parkes, worth $30,960, have been paid in full. Thirty-three fines, worth $25,925, remain outstanding. A further 33 fines, worth $30,200, are being paid via payment plans.
Payment rates in the centres are roughly in line with national trends.
