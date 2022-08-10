Forbes Advocate

SES, BOM urge people to be prepared with flood watch on saturated catchment

Updated August 11 2022 - 4:56am, first published August 10 2022 - 9:25pm
RAIN FORECAST: Forbes is predicted to get rain Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The NSW State Emergency Service is advising that a Flood Watch has been issued for inland New South Wales catchments.

