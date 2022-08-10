SES, BOM urge people to be prepared with flood watch on saturated catchment

The NSW State Emergency Service is advising that a Flood Watch has been issued for inland New South Wales catchments.
A cold front, associated with a low-pressure system is expected to bring widespread rainfall from Thursday which may cause minor to moderate flooding along catchments including Lachlan River to Cotton's Weir.
As of 11am Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology is advising the Lachlan River could reach minor flood levels at Forbes and downstream at Jemalong Weir.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may reach the minor flood level (8.80 m) during Saturday morning.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is likely to peak near 4.80 metres, with minor flooding during Saturday evening.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is expected to peak around the minor flood level (7.20 m) Thursday evening into Friday morning.
The Mandagery Creek and Belubula River are also likely to be affected with minor flooding.
The NSW SES is encouraging communities to remain alert, prepared and safe over the coming days. Residents who have recently been isolated may be isolated again and should prepare for this.
They're also advising rises may be experienced faster than usual due as the catchments are saturated.
Roads and low-lying areas may see inundation and livestock and machinery should be moved as required.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For SES assistance, call 132 500.For life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).
There is water over some local roads, a list is on the Forbes Shire Council website.
Releases from Wyangala have been scaled back from a high of 19,000 ML early in the week to 12,353ML on Thursday. The storage was at 97.27 per cent of its capacity on Thursday.
The forecast rainfall has also been scaled back with 1-5mm forecast Thursday and Friday, and 5-10mm Saturday.
Local Land Services is urging landholders to review and enact their farm emergency plan.
Ensuring animals are factored into flood planning, Riverina Acting Manager Biosecurity and Emergency Services Toby O'Brien said having a farm emergency plan will reduce stress, allow clearer thinking and improve the chances of keeping you and your livestock safe should flood waters arrive.
"Your flood plan doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, it needs to be as easy and straightforward as possible so that if you are away someone else can implement it on your behalf," he said.
"The State Emergency Service (SES) has a wide range of resources on its website to help you plan and prepare your property and livestock.
"You can also visit the Local Land Services website to download a copy our Farm Flood Readiness Kit."
The Flood Readiness Kit helps landholders identify flood risks and hazards using a simple checklist.
There is also a section to record stock numbers, property Information and key contacts to engage in your planning
"We encourage you to identify and move livestock to a 'safe' area on your property where they are away from danger but still have access to food and water," Mr O'Brien said.
"You should remove pumps from waterways, secure moveable objects like bale feeders and where possible, move farm equipment to higher ground.
"It's also important to store all chemicals securely and out of potential floodwater levels."
