State Emergency Service urges people to prepare with fresh flood watch on saturated catchment

The NSW State Emergency Service is advising that a Flood Watch has been issued for inland New South Wales catchments.
A cold front, associated with a low-pressure system is expected to bring widespread rainfall from Thursday which may cause minor to moderate flooding along catchments including Lachlan River to Cotton's Weir.
They're also advising rises may be experienced faster than usual due as the catchments are saturated - and the Lachlan is already on flood warning reaching minor flood levels in some places.
The NSW SES is encouraging communities to remain alert, prepared and safe over the coming days. Residents who have recently been isolated may be isolated again and should prepare for this.
Roads and low-lying areas may see inundation and livestock and machinery should be moved as required.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
For SES assistance, call 132 500.For life-threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).
Local Land Services is urging landholders to review and enact their farm emergency plan.
Ensuring animals are factored into flood planning, Riverina Acting Manager Biosecurity and Emergency Services Toby O'Brien said having a farm emergency plan will reduce stress, allow clearer thinking and improve the chances of keeping you and your livestock safe should flood waters arrive.
"Your flood plan doesn't have to be complicated. In fact, it needs to be as easy and straightforward as possible so that if you are away someone else can implement it on your behalf," he said.
"The State Emergency Service (SES) has a wide range of resources on its website to help you plan and prepare your property and livestock.
"You can also visit the Local Land Services website to download a copy our Farm Flood Readiness Kit."
The Flood Readiness Kit helps landholders identify flood risks and hazards using a simple checklist.
There is also a section to record stock numbers, property Information and key contacts to engage in your planning
"We encourage you to identify and move livestock to a 'safe' area on your property where they are away from danger but still have access to food and water," Mr O'Brien said.
"You should remove pumps from waterways, secure moveable objects like bale feeders and where possible, move farm equipment to higher ground.
"It's also important to store all chemicals securely and out of potential floodwater levels."
