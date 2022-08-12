Fun, fitness and a good breakfast through Fit4Life

Have you got a 10 to 17-year-old in your life who could use a morning run and brekky with some new mates?
Rise Up is a NSW Police strategy run in collaboration with the PCYC to achieve positive outcomes for young people - and they bring Fit4Life to Forbes every Wednesday morning.
Kayleen Hills from PCYC in Parkes says the program free to boys and girls aged 10 to 17 and the aim is to get them involved and engaged with their community, school and family.
Actively engaged kids are at lower risk of becoming offenders down the track, she says, but this program is definitely open to those who are and are not already considered at risk.
"It's fun and fitness," Ms Hills said. "Our local police are involved, in a fun and social setting."
Forbes police Inspector Shane Jessep says it's a great way for young people to start the day.
"Fit4Life includes a variety of fun physical activities with our local police officers, followed by an excellent cooked breakfast provided by our local Rotary Club," he said.
PCYC was established back in 1937 by then Police Commissioner William John MacKay in partnership with Rotary to provide young people with a safe and positive alternative to the streets.
PCYC continues to partner with police to engage with young people in a positive way, diverting them away from pathways that lead to offending, but this program is not just for those considered at risk.
It is free for all boys and girls aged 10 to 17, and there's a whole range of activities and sports they get into every week.
Fit4Life Forbes is held at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre in Battye St Forbes every Wednesday at 7.30am during school terms.
The team can pick participants up, and take them to school after breakfast.
You can contact PCYC on 6862 3825 or 0430 297 460 or by email parkes@pcycnsw.org.au to register your child.
