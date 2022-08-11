More than 500 wines entered in 2022 NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show

The entries are in and the judging of the 2022 NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show is just about ready to begin.
This is the 30th year of the Forbes-based win show, a milestone year for the volunteer organising committee who are anticipating this event will be an excellent one.
Advertisement
"We have had a really good response from wineries - 514 entries from 90 wineries," Chief Steward Alistair Lunn said.
Those include regional vignerons from Orange, Cowra, Hilltops and Young, as well as the Hunter Valley.
he NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show is open to all NSW and ACT wine producers that crush a maximum of 500-tonnes annually.
The show is not open to any winery that is wholly owned or part owned by a large wine producer.
Their wines will be tested and tasted by judges across a big week, with two new judges from the Hunter Valley to join our panel for the show this year.
Of course, what the community looks forward to is putting the wines to the test themselves, and the much-anticipated public tasting night is on Friday, August 26.
Tickets to this popular annual event are $30 a head and available now on 123tix.com.au
"We'd encourage everybody to come and enjoy trying some different NSW wines," Mr Lunn said.
The awards dinner, with matched award-winning wines, is on September 10.
As is tradition, the committee launched the 2022 wine show with the presentation of proceeds from last year to Havannah House for their Christmas lunch - another local event that has persisted through COVID-19.
Under the restrictions, however, Havannah House did transition to delivering meals to people at home, and representative Julie Virtue said 2021 was probably one of the biggest events they'd ever had.
"Our focus this year is getting back to gathering together," she said.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help should get in contact with Havannah House 6852 1366 as they are starting to plan this year's lunch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.