Forbes shows up to brighten life in unit complex

A local block of units was a hive of activity on Thursday as Forbes rallied to brighten things up for the residents of Lachlan House.
From the front yard to the green house out the back and the internal courtyards, volunteers weeded, planted and refreshed.
Advertisement
Lachlan House last year came under the management of Parkes Forbes Community Housing, an organisation with a focus on providing social and affordable housing, its chair Graeme Miller explained.
These units, which a significant percentage of us might not even be aware of, were initiated by the local Masonic Lodge and built in 1967 with contributions from local abattoir workers as well.
For more than 20 years now they have been managed by Michael Jelbart and a very small committee in an amazing volunteer effort - and they continue to serve a need in our community.
Mr Miller said it was wonderful to see community groups and business come together for the benefit of the units' residents.
The work was all done with the support of Bunnings, who supplied trees and shrubs, relined the greenhouse with new shadecloth and installed new clothesline.
Local Rotarians, Boys to the Bush, Parkes Forbes Community Housing board members and Bunnings staff were all at work, and two local artists also gave their support to the effort donating two original works each.
Bunnings' George Barnes said the paintings - by local artists Karen Ritchie and Melody Ruhrmond - were done in-store as part of the Forbes store's Easter campaign.
They've now been weather-treated and hung in the courtyards of the unit complex, which have also been improved with the planting of donated Manchurian Pear trees.
Committee member and Parkes Shire Councillor Bill Jayet paid tribute to the work done by Mr Miller and the organisation's CEO Margaret Robinson at Lachlan House.
Cr Jayet added the organisation has an energetic and hard-working committee, there to meet a real need in the two towns and beyond.
"This is one of the best organisations to be involved in, because of the wonderful support," he said.
"We feel a real sense of fulfilment in being part of a committee that is providing this support for those people that are in desperate need of accommodation."
On the future of Lachlan House, Forbes Parkes Community Housing is now looking at the potential for expansion on the vacant land at the rear of the block.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.