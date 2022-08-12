Get your walking shoes out for Wattle Walk

Come for a wander amongst the wattles on Saturday, August 20 with special guest presenter Professor Mark Adams as part of Weddin Landcare's Wattle Walk.
The Wattle Walk, which is hosted in the lead up to Wattle Day on September 1 will allow participants to identify a range of local flowering wattles and learn about their unique role in the environment, the valuable production benefits gained by planting wattles and their importance for wildlife.
Professor Mark Adams from Swinburne University of Technology will speak on his ground-breaking research about the ability of Acacias to increase their carbon capture efficiencies and contribute to rainfall, which has major implications for climate modelling.
There will also be some wattle seed inspired culinary delights and a free wattle for each participant!
Morning tea and lunch provided. Please BYO chair and water. Bookings are required. To book contact Melanie Cooper on 0417 963 475
The Wattle Walk will take place from 10am to 3pm at "Rosemont", Holy Camp Rd, Grenfell.
Mark is currently Professor of BioScience and Innovation at Swinburne University of Technology and an Honorary Professor at the University of Sydney where he served as Dean of Agriculture and Environment for eight years.
He has also held professorial posts at the Universities of Melbourne, NSW and Western Australia.
