Garden Club news: botanist fascinates with native orchid talk

Our last meeting was held at Calarie Hall on July 26 with 39 in attendance.
Our guest speaker Colin Bower from Orange is an Entomologist, Botanist who shared his passion and knowledge with a captive audience about insects and his obsession with native orchids. His Powerpoint presentation was nothing short of amazing.
There are 30,000 species of Native Orchids and all very different. They can be found in local areas e.g. Weddin Mountains, Mt Canobolas etc He delivered a serious talk on pollination.
In thanking him Meg spoke of the humorous side which occurs in the sexual behaviour. Male insects are very busy. Orchids often take their names from their appearance e.g.bearded, ducks etc
Future events: Our Bi-Annual Flower show on October 15.
Members asked to please support an make an entry. Volunteers for setting up on the day prior, help on the day, stewards etc are required.
We ask that members please get some seedlings, cuttings etc ready for the plant stall on the day.
Donations would be appreciated for the raffle which can be bought along as from our next meeting.
19th September is our Mayfield Garden trip - cost is $60 payable at our August meeting. This amount includes coach travel and entry to the gardens. Please bring your own lunch.
Our next meeting will be held at the home of Trudy and Mark Mallick, 16 Greens Road.
Heading south on the Newell Highway you may take the first turn to the right on Warrul Road and proceed to the end of that road - property on right - or alternatively you can go past the service station and turn right onto Greens Road and follow that round to the property on the left.
In the event of wet weather the meeting will be held at Northside Chapel in Johnson Street.
A special thank you to all who participated in flower of the month. All made a lovely display.
First place to Max Swift with a spectular Camellia, second and third place with Camellias went to Pam Baass and Margaret Swift.
Raffle was won by Sylvia Glasson with second prize to Irene Ford.
Now is the time to start a little tidy up in the garden as spring is just around the corner.
