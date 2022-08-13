Ball will celebrate frontline workers and tickets are almost gone

Looking back on the last two years it is easy to forget just how challenging these times have been.
After seeing regional areas shut down, plans being put on hold, and businesses having faced the toughest decision-making in recent years, the resilience shown by our community, in the face of such odds, is nothing short of inspiring.
Whilst we all have our own stories to share, it is important to recognise the work and contributions of those who are there for us rain, hail, shine, drought or mouse plague - that is our remarkable Frontline Services.
In recognition of all the incredible work they do every day, Northparkes Mines came up with the idea of a Frontline Services Ball to celebrate the efforts of these service workers as well as give back to the community that has certainly had its fair share of challenges over the last five years.
To pull off such a feat, Northparkes Mines have partnered with Parkes PCYC to make this concept a reality.
To ensure the voice of the community was heard, a working party consisting of representatives from Northparkes Mines and each local service including health, police, Fire and Rescue and SES was formed.
Together, this working party, headed by Gabe Albert of Northparkes Mines, determined how and where the funds would be spent, the aim being to benefit the community and services at the same time.
It is important to note, that to ensure the maximum amount of funds could benefit our community, Northparkes Mines decided to wholly fund the event for this year.
Jianjun Tian, Managing Director of Northparkes Mines said he is "pleased to support the Frontline Services Ball and we are extremely grateful for the efforts of all the Frontline Services who have kept our community safe through difficult times. Northparkes is committed to supporting our local communities into the future."
Where might these funds go I hear you ask?
For this year, it has been decided that an Automated Chest Compression System be purchased for Parkes Health Service, portable defibrillators for Parkes Police Station to be placed into police vehicles and funds to Parkes PCYC.
So to the when and where, the inaugural Frontline Services Ball is happening on the evening of Saturday, August 20, starting at 6pm. So put on your best black tie looks and come to the Parkes Leagues Club to help celebrate and raise money for the services we all benefit from.
Tickets are $100 each and be purchased at 123Tix, search for Frontline Services Ball: https://www.123tix.com.au/events/33778/frontline-services-ball. This includes champagne on arrival, a three course meal by Eat Your Greens, and some stellar entertainment by Gabe Music.
It wouldn't be a ball if there weren't some fabulous items to auction off that have been generously donated for the event.
The auction will be run by Geoff Rice and conducted over Auctions Plus with bids in the room also being taken.
With less than 50 tickets remaining, get in quick so you don't miss out.
So turn up, dig deep and enjoy a night in your best threads supporting a worthy cause and giving back and celebrating those amazing workers who are always looking out for us.
