Forbes Advocate

Forbes Magpies win in nailbiter at Mudgee

Updated August 14 2022 - 8:16am, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WE'RE ON OUR WAY: Forbes celebrates a Nick Greenhalgh try against Mudgee in the first game of the 2022 season at Spooner Oval. Picture: FILE

Forbes Magpies have won their way through to the Peter McDonald Premiership grand final qualifiers with a quarter-final win.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.