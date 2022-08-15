Forbes Advocate

Flood update: Lachlan River falls below minor flood levels

Updated August 15 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:39am
WATER ABOUT: Drivers travelling down the Newell Highway south of Forbes have water views.

Flooding has eased along the Lachlan River at Jemalong, where river levels fell below the minor flood level Sunday afternoon.

