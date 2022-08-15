Flood update: Lachlan River falls below minor flood levels

Flooding has eased along the Lachlan River at Jemalong, where river levels fell below the minor flood level Sunday afternoon.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream fell below the minor flood level (7.20 metres) on Sunday afternoon as of Monday was at 6.91 metres and steady.
It peaked at 7.29m about 10am Saturday.
Minor flood levels had also been reached at Cottons Weir, with the river peaking at 4.7m and falling below the minor flood level (3.5m) early Sunday morning.
The river rose to 8.7m at Forbes' Iron Bridge on Friday, but remained below the minor flood level of 8.8m. As of Monday morning, the Iron Bridge gauge read 5.6m.
While the weekend certainly delivered some cold, wet weather in Forbes rainfall totals were below initial early forecasts, with a total 10.4mm.
Upstream at Wyangala, the catchment has lifted to 98.86 per cent of capacity with inflows of 18,826ML on Sunday.
The wet conditions are impacting some of our local roads, with updates on road conditions available through the Forbes Shire Council website.
As of midday Monday:
There's water over:
