Forbes market reports: this week's cattle yarding rebounds

Meat and Livestock Australia reports on this week's sales at the Central West Livestock Exchange, Forbes
Yarding 483 Up 309 on the previous week
Numbers lifted this sale and quality was also improved.
There was a better run of feeder types offered along with the finished lines more suited to processors. Most of the usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
Yearling steers to feed lifted 15c to receive from 460c to 540c/kg. Those to processors sold from 480c to 510c/kg
. The heifer portion was also 15c better with feeders paying from 440c to 500c/kg. The finished types to processors received from 420c to 507c/kg. There was too few grown steers and heifers to quote.
Cows lifted 10c/kg with heavy 2 score selling from 332c to 344c/kg and 3 score ranging from 364c to 395c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 343c/kg.
Total yarding 29350 Down 1250
Sheep 5100, Lambs 24250
Numbers eased this sale with lambs showing the change. Lamb quality was mixed but fair with a good offering of finished lambs available along with the plainer types. There was a good offering of heavy and extra heavyweight lambs penned. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
There was 3,200 new season lambs offered and prices lifted $4 to $5/head with lambs to 26kg selling from $185 to $215/head. Old lambs started strongly but eased slightly as the sale progressed to hold firm to $5/head better. Trade weight lambs sold from $155 to $195/head. Lambs to 26 kg ranged in price from $186 to $217 with extra heavyweights lifting $8 on a better offering to sell from $204 to $288/head. Carcass prices averaged from 754c to 800c/kg.
Mutton numbers lifted and quality was fair. Prices were strong with Merino ewes selling from $148 to $185/head. Crossbred ewes sold from $145 to $209/head with Merino wethers reaching $195/head.
- Market Reporter, Krystelle Ridley
With VC Reid Smith Livestock
Numbers remained similar to the last sale but sow numbers duobled. Bacon was $40 to $60 dearer, pork and sow prices remained firm, while suckers were $10 to $20 dearer.
