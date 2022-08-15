Forbes market reports: this week's cattle yarding rebounds

There was 3,200 new season lambs offered and prices lifted $4 to $5/head with lambs to 26kg selling from $185 to $215/head. Old lambs started strongly but eased slightly as the sale progressed to hold firm to $5/head better. Trade weight lambs sold from $155 to $195/head. Lambs to 26 kg ranged in price from $186 to $217 with extra heavyweights lifting $8 on a better offering to sell from $204 to $288/head. Carcass prices averaged from 754c to 800c/kg.