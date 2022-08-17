Eugowra news: celebrations for Daphne Thompson, Noel Pengilly

Popular Eugowra lady Daphne Thompson celebrated the milestone event of her 80th birthday last Saturday.
Together with a group of lady friends, they all enjoyed a tasty lunch at the Central Hotel, which was followed by Daphne cutting her celebration mud cake to the singing of Happy Birthday.
Everyone enjoyed the food, drinks and the great company to mark the occasion.
Due to COVID restrictions last year Noel Pengilly was unable to celebrate his 80th birthday, however he was able to make up for it this year on his 81st birthday.
Family and friends from as far as Sydney, Nowra, Central Coast, Orange, Tumut, Wagga Wagga, Temora, Young and all the local area, gathered at the Eugowra Showground Pavilion last Sunday. Here they all enjoyed the beautiful food provided by caterers Eat Your Greens and the camaraderie of family and friends.
Emcee for the occasion was Noel's son Justin, who commenced proceedings with a Trivia quiz on Noel's life, which provided a few laughs.
In his speech the guest of honour spoke of his days playing rugby league with Eugowra, his early school days at Eugowra Central School and then at Wolaroi College in Orange, and was especially pleased to have some of these old school friends present on the day.
He was also pleased to have business associates from Sydney and the local area attend as well. Noel also mentioned his appreciation of family who have helped over the years and he was grateful to have three elderly aunties who were able to attend his party.
Noel finished by thanking everyone for coming along and enjoying this milestone event with him.
Following the cutting of the celebration cake, guests joined Noel enjoying the very tasty caramel layered cake with their choice of beverage.
A wonderful day enjoyed by all in attendance.
The Annual General Meeting of Craft o the Creek was held last week. The meeting commenced with the reading of last year's AGM and the yearly report from the President Kathy Cooper.
Results for the incoming executive are as follows:
The monthly meeting followed with a reminder to members of the birthday celebration on 5th September to be held at the Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club. Kathy Cooper is the contact for numbers.
Craft on the Creek welcomes new members, just call into the shop for a membership form.
