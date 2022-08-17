Forbes Advocate

From the mayor's desk: local roads on the agenda

By Mayor Phyllis Miller Oam
Updated August 17 2022 - 10:20am, first published 1:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM.

I want to start this column with an apology for the state of our local road network.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.