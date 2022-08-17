From the mayor's desk: local roads on the agenda

I want to start this column with an apology for the state of our local road network.
We know the roads are bad and we know with all this rain and water around they are only getting worse.
I'm sure that those of you who are farmers would appreciate how hard it is to get onto anything at the moment!
Rest assured, we are doing our best.
We are continuing to assess the roads and have prioritized where the work needs to be done.
As soon as it is dry enough to get machines and teams in place we will be getting on to grade, patch and improve them.
We manage almost 1800 kilometres of sealed and unsealed roads and like everywhere in the state (and possibly beyond) our roads have been hammered and need serious attention.
Demolition continues at Spotlight which is great news, as it means the sooner we can rebuild.
It's footy finals season, a big shoutout to the Magpies whose First Grade side won and the reserves and under 18s will play this week in Orange.
Congratulations to Forbes Junior Rugby - the 2022 Central West Junior Club Champions.
It is a delight to see all the sporting grounds and facilities brimming with players and supporters on the weekends.
Finally, I hope you all get a chance to go out and enjoy the Bedergabong Show on Saturday - it really is the best little show in the west.
It is so great to see the shows returning this year after it seems like they were covid cancelled for so long.
Looking forward to Forbes Show on September.
