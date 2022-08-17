Let Show season begin: all roads lead to Bedgerabong this Saturday

The wait is almost over with Bedgerabong Show launching our local circuit this Saturday.
It's been three long years since our families were able to enjoy all that comes with the Show and Bedgerabong Show's new president Paul Faulkner says the anticipation is definitely building for the children at Bedgerabong Public School.
"I know for the kids they're very, very excited about going there, spending the day with their friends," he said.
"There's going to be a huge buzz of excitement."
Students have worked hard to prepare their entries for exhibition, they'll also perform with their marimbas.
The volunteer committee has been at work to bring it all together once again, from the pavilion entries to the tractor pull, the championship dog show to the horse ring events, the grand parade and official proceedings about 2.30pm and the fireworks in the evening.
This year's special guest is Fairy La La, who will bring her funny magic, juggling and puppetry to the event - and she'll be looking for audience members to assist.
"Then in between magical shows I will face paint and balloon twist for all the fairies," she said.
The national fire bucket championships return again this year, this is something that's drawn some incredible entries over its 15-year history.
"Some entrants have used washing machine tubs and bath tubs and we've had Thomas the Tank Engine, a pig, grain silo, dragon and dragster car," secretary Anne Earney said.
Take the drive and be part of it, Mr Faulkner encourages families, and don't miss out on the donuts.
He's been taking his own family to Bedgerabong Show for about 30 years now - and he's happy to join the effort to help it continue for the joy of generations to come.
"I'm really excited to be there to carry on the tradition," he said.
Tickets on sale now through 123tix.com.au
Deliver your pavilion entries to the showground on Friday or from 7 to 8.30am Saturday.
