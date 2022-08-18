Forbes Advocate

Lachlan River on rise again: minor flooding predicted at Jemalong from Thursday

Updated August 18 2022 - 1:48am, first published 1:41am
SOAKED: There is a lot of water lying on the country south of Forbes.

Minor flooding is occurring at Cottons Weir and is expected this afternoon at Jemalong Weir, with floodwater from the upper Lachlan River and its tributaries

