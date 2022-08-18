Lachlan River on rise again: minor flooding predicted at Jemalong from Thursday

Minor flooding is occurring at Cottons Weir and is expected this afternoon at Jemalong Weir, with floodwater from the upper Lachlan River and its tributaries
The Bureau of Meteorology updated its minor flood warning at 11.15am Thursday, advising the peak from rains is now approaching Forbes
The Lachlan River is expected to remain below the minor flood level at Forbes, but are expected to cause minor flooding at Jemalong from about midday Thursday.
The river may peak near 4.3m at Cotton Weir, with minor flooding.
The river is likely to reach 7.3m at Jemalong Weir Downstream on Friday morning with minor flooding.
NSW State Emergency Service advises the following may occur at minor flood levels:
Landowners and farmers adjacent to rivers and creeks should monitor river levels and the weather, and:
