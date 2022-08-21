High-clearance vehicle a 'game changer' for Forbes in flood

Forbes SES has taken delivery of a new high clearance vehicle that's going to get people and supplies where they need to be in times of flood.
The ex-army vehicle has been modified for State Emergency Service use in times of flood.
It's designed to travel through 1.2m deep water and that's going to take a lot of pressure off helicopter resources, local SES controller Roc Walshaw explains.
He has spent recent months supporting the SES response to floods from Lismore to Maitland, delivering food supplies and assisting with things like medical transfers using these vehicles.
It will also make a huge difference for all those involved in rescue efforts if a vehicle does get stuck in water over the road.
This vehicle will be available to the Lachlan region - from Cowra to Condobolin - wherever it is needed.
Mr Walshaw has decades of service in the Army Reserve and is very familiar with them, he will be training members of our local SES volunteer force to operate it as well.
"You need an MR licence to drive these, but there are also a few things you need to know about them," he points out.
Mr Walshaw this week showed the new addition to the local emergency response fleet to Mayor Phyllis Miller, Local Emergency Operations Controller Shane Jessep and Local Emergency Management Officer Dan Speer.
"It's going to be a game changer for us," Mayor Miller said.
"Safety-wise it's fantastic, and it's a lot better resourcing than getting helicopters out."
A reminder that Forbes SES is always seeking volunteers. You can find out more on their website or speak with any of our Forbes SES volunteers.
They train at the depot on the corner of School Road and Farnell Street on Wednesday evenings from 7pm.
