Forbes Advocate

High-clearance vehicle a 'game changer' for Forbes in flood

August 21 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local Emergency Operations Controller Inspector Shane Jessep, SES Controller Roc Walshaw, Mayor Phyllis Miller and Local Emergency Management Officer Dan Speer.

Forbes SES has taken delivery of a new high clearance vehicle that's going to get people and supplies where they need to be in times of flood.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.