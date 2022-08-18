Forbes Advocate

Ready for inspection: next steps towards Vampire Jet restoration

August 18 2022 - 9:00pm
Detailed investigations into the repairs needed to secure the Vampire Jet for the future are one step closer with scaffolding now placed around the iconic "aeroplane park" plane.

