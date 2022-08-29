Heated pool update: external works complete, but new amenities to come

Contractors have completed works on the new building around Forbes' heated pool, and Forbes Shire Council is currently looking at quotes for the new amenities inside the building.
Councillors at their August meeting asked for yet another update on the project: the heated pool closed in May 2021 for improvements initially announced in 2019.
It was hoped, at the time, that the work on the community-owned and volunteer-managed pool would be complete by that September.
When that month came around, we had entered another lockdown and it was explained that COVID-19 restrictions on tradies travelling from Sydney had "stifled" progress. The council also had to source other funding to compliment the original $550,000 grant.
In March, councillors were told staff expected handback from the contractor in April, but also raised concerns about supply issues and the impact of flood devastation in other regions.
At the August council meeting, Director of Engineering Richard Jane advised they had had handback of the main part of the upgrade from the contractors.
"We have got one quote from a local contractor - I'll advise council of that in the closed section - but as soon as soon we can finalise that aspect we can move on to the amenities aspect of the project," he said.
Councillors also sought - and were given - assurance that the quotes would include showers in male and female changerooms.
