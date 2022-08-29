Forbes Advocate

Heated pool update: external works complete, but new amenities to come

August 29 2022 - 2:30am
Contractors have completed works on the new building around Forbes' heated pool, and Forbes Shire Council is currently looking at quotes for the new amenities inside the building.

