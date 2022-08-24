Legacy Week is coming up, and fundraising for this important cause is back

Legacy Forbes is calling on the local community to buy a badge this Legacy Week - Sunday August 28 to Saturday, September 3.
For almost a century, Legacy has kept the promise to thousands of veterans' families - helping provide financial and social support during times of grief.
For the past two years, COVID-19 and lockdowns have created difficulties for Legacy Week volunteers to fundraise in the community.
Legacy Lachlan is hoping that face-to-face fundraising this year will help increase donations that help provide support and services for some of the most vulnerable in the community.
Representative Maurie Westwood said that the branch currently looks after 35 veterans' families, providing services like home-care visits, day trips and events such as luncheons when restrictions allowed.
Legacy merchandise, including badges, pens and Legacy bears, will be available at Club Forbes during Legacy week.
There will also be trays at News on Rankin, Life Pharmacy, the Vandenberg Hotel, Forbes Inn and council office.
Representatives will have stalls at our local supermarkets during the week and at Bunnings on Saturday.
Nationally, Legacy cares for 43,000 beneficiaries including 1300 children and 1100 people with a disability.
In 2023, Legacy will commemorate its centenary, marking 100 years of service to those who have sacrificed, with the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay presented by Defence Health.
You can go online to find out more or make a donation if you cannot catch up with the local representatives at www.legacy.com.ay or phone 0407 524 277.
