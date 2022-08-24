Forbes Advocate

Legacy Week is coming up, and fundraising for this important cause is back

August 24 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUPPORT THE CAUSE: Rayleen Paradowski and Maurie Westwood with some of the Legacy merchandise they have available.

Legacy Forbes is calling on the local community to buy a badge this Legacy Week - Sunday August 28 to Saturday, September 3.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.