It's all systems go for Forbes Show, get those entries in

Our Show season has begun with Tullamore, Bedgerabong and Trundle leading the way.
Forbes' turn is getting closer, on September 9 and 10, and the PA and H Association has been hard at work putting together a wonderful program of entertainment for us.
There's plenty to see and do right through the two-day event and the volunteer committee has worked hard to make sure there's something for everyone after we've waited so long for the return of this event.
Secretary Felicity Nolan says the animal nursery is back and there's a new, free children's entertainment area with games and toys thanks to government funding.
There'll be roving balloon shaping and face painting for the kids as well.
Friday night will feature the naming of the Forbes Young Woman of the year, live music and of course the fireworks.
There'll also be live music Saturday lunchtime, with the official opening and our junior showgirl and stockman winners to be sashed.
New to the Saturday entertainment schedule is a brand new mullet competition - can't wait to see those! - but there's also the ute barrel racing, ute show 'n' shine and the return of the pet show.
Sideshow alley will have all your favourite show foods, show bags and amusements - rides to thrill and games to challenge.
Now it's our turn: for those looking to get those entries in, the schedule is now online at www.forbesshow.com/schedules
Whether you're into craft or cooking, Lego, flowers or fine arts, there's something for all and all your entry tickets for these classes are available from the Show office at the Showground.
Entries in the livestock sections, poultry, and yard dog trials are all now open, with details online.
Tickets for the Show itself are available online, and you can still use your Family NSW vouchers online at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/31595/forbes-show
Secretary Felicity Nolan says the pre-sale of tickets before the Discovery voucher deadline was a great success, with families taking up that opportunity.
