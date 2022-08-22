Jessye-Lee named Bedgerabong Young Woman at 2022 Show

"It's so good to be back!"
Jessye-Lee Bishop has been sashed Bedgerabong Show 2022 Young Woman as the Show returned for the first time since 2019
Advertisement
The now dance teacher attended the rural show for years and moved to Sydney just one year before COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the annual event
"It's so good, I've missed it," she said at Saturday afternoon's official opening.
Show president Paul Faulkner thanked all the volunteers who worked toward the return of the Show this year
"I can tell you from watching behind the scenes the amount of work that's been put into it by volunteers in their own time has been incredible," he said.
"Without them we wouldn't have today."
There were entries in the horse ring events, sheep, cattle, pigs and poultry keeping judges busy, along with junior parading and judging.
"The entries in the pavilion were wonderful, and it's a really good starting point for us to be back on track," Mr Faulkner said.
Our State Member for Orange, Philip Donato, officially opened the show and again paid tribute to the volunteers who have worked not only for this event but to improve the grounds and amenities over the past couple of years.
Water impacted some of the roads to Bedgerabong but the Showgrounds were in excellent condition, and Mr Donato said he and Nadia had enjoyed their day.
"We've checked out some of the amenities and the great resources that the region produces: the stock, the cattle, the sheep, the pigs, poultry, all those things really are the social fabric of country shows," he said.
"Paul, Anne, and the rest of your hard-working committee on the effort that you've gone to to get the show back on track and on today."
There has been funding for upgrades to the facilities including the secretary's office and amenities.
"Regional communities are so important, it's we have the services to attract and host these events," Mr Donato said.
Jessye-Lee, the first Bedgerabong Show representative to take the title of the Show's Young Woman, accepted the sash from final Showgirl Grace Ranger and thanked the community and Show Society for the opportunity.
"It's really nice to be able to represent a community I grew up in," she said.
Jessye-Lee, who moved to Jemalong as a tiny child and then on to Bedgerabong a few years later, is now teaching dance in primary schools in Sydney.
She's pursuing a passion developed through Kristen's Dance Studio - previously Happy Feet.
Advertisement
"It's fun," she said of her current work.
"It's a little chaotic but it's fun."
Grace Ranger told the Show crowd while she hadn't got to attend a Show last year, she'd still had a great time representing Bedgerabong.
"It was a wonderful experience for my journey as the last Showgirl, it was a great learning opportunity," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.