Lachlan River remains at minor flood levels at Cottons Weir, Jemalong

Updated August 22 2022 - 3:22am, first published August 21 2022 - 10:34pm
Flooding continues at minor levels at Cottons Weir and at Jemalong, with the warnings of renewed rises possible later in the week.

