Lachlan River remains at minor flood levels at Cottons Weir, Jemalong

Flooding continues at minor levels at Cottons Weir and at Jemalong, with the warnings of renewed rises possible later in the week.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may peak near 4.10 metres overnight Monday into Tuesday, with minor flooding, the Bureau of Meteorology's Monday update advises.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream peaked at 7.39 metres around 09:15 am Saturday 20 August and is currently at 7.27 metres and steady, with minor flooding.
An SES Flood Watch issued Sunday advises a cold front is forecast to bring showers and rain to South West NSW from early Tuesday may cause renewed minor flooding in the saturated catchment.
Weatherzone says Forbes has a 90 per cent chance of rain, but the forecast is only for 1-5mm as of Monday lunchtime.
They urge people living or working along rivers or streams to monitor weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
Farmers and businesses are encouraged to:
At the Iron Bridge in Forbes, the river was at 7.81m and rising as of 11am Monday.
Wyangala Dam was at 97.84 per cent with 11,000ML being released on Monday.
There is water over some of our district roads, please check the Forbes Shire Council website for updates.
As of Monday lunchtime, there was water over Bedgerabong Road, Yarrabandai Road (near Corridgery Road), South Condobolin Road and Warroo Bridge Road.
Pinnacle Road, Littles Road and Forest Road are closed to all traffic.
