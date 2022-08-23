Murray continues success as golfers enjoy sunny moment on course

The Mens competition on Saturday was an 18-hole Individual Stableford, sponsored by Gunns Traffic Control. Many of the field of 54 players were enjoying the conditions so much that they forgot to concentrate on their games, leading to some unexpectedly low scores.
The Div-1 winner was Jack Dobell with 39 points. He played steadily, boosting his score with a 4-pointer on the 14th. The runner-up was Kim Herbert with 37 points. He had a lower handicap to play with but managed to match Jack's front-9 score of 19 points, which included a 'wipe'. His back-9 was without any startling highlights.
The Div-2 winner was Reggie Murray, who has been a prolific winner in recent weeks. Reggie managed the best score of the day with 40 points, which included a 'wipe' on the 17th. Even so his back-9 was startling, mixing 4-pointers and 3-pointers along the way. Runner-up was Matt Coles with 39 points. He enjoyed the freedom to swing after a heavy footy season.
The NTP's went to - 9th: Matt Coles; 18th: Greg Webb, of whom only Greg converted for a '2'. The golfers found the greens enjoyable, scoring seven 2's overall. Interestingly, none were scored on the 9th, but the 18th was a sharp-shooter's delight recording five of them. And the 3rd managed a couple.
The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Matt Skene with a shot to 2.46 metres, and well inside the only other person on the card at 5.2 metres. He was well pleased, easily making his '2' and putting on a show for the visitors in his group who among them could only gather a '4' as their best score.
The ball sweep went to 33 points on count back, going to: 38 - A Rees; 36 - M Skene, P Dawson, S Uphill; 35 - K Sharpe, D Bayley, J Ridley; 34 - A Dukes, K Sanderson, T Cogswell; 33 - G Webb, R Webb, R Smith, Alf Davies.
The visitors included Dave Williamson and Rob Mihailovic (Wentworth), and Mark Richards (Riverside) from Mildura. We also saw Ray Sanderson (St George's Basin) on the course who we count more as a home body than a visitor.
Surprisingly, while the winning scores were very good, the scores for the remainder of the field were quite low. Only nine players scored 36 points or better, with nearly half the field scoring less than 30 points. And once again there were no outlandish scores, so we can surmise that the sunshine and the wet ground had their effect. Scoring was quite erratic for most players, with 4-pointers being mixed with 1-pointers and 'wipes' on the same 9-holes.
Looking at the scores on individual holes, the 6th hole yielded the most birdies, all of which were produced by the bigger Div-1 hitters. The 15th hole continues to have the greatest effect on individual scores, with Ian Bown being truly trapped with a '9' there. The 7th remains menacing but is more often brought to submission. However Brian Clarke and Peter Tisdell both managed '9' there, while one of the visitors 'failed to record a score'.
The prettiest card was presented by Ecky Dawson. He had thirteen 4's interspersed with a few 2's, 3's and 5's that looked very good on the card. This amounted to 12 pars, three birdies and three bogeys to give him an even par round and 36 points. Surely such steady play deserved more than a third placing. John Betland had 13 pars, but three bogeys, one double-bogey and a '+' handicap alongside a lone birdie trounced any chance of a good score.
There was no Stableford Medley on Sunday due to the low numbers, but those few who did play had a scatter-gun range of scores.
This weekend the Saturday comp is the Golf NSW 'Keno' 2-Person Ambrose. While anybody can participate, the winners of the divisions who progress to the Regional Final can only be Forbes players.
There are divisions for Men, Ladies and Mixed pairs, with restrictions on the handicaps comprising each pairing. So check in the Pro Shop and choose your pairing wisely. If we get more than 21 pairs in any one division then an extra pairing can progress to the Regional Final. The Regional Finals will be played across Sep, Oct and Nov at 14 locations.
Here is the news: This week has seen renovations undertaken on the greens, so putting on them this weekend will be decidedly adventuresome.
Just a reminder about a couple of events on the near horizon:
Sat Sep 10 is the Roylances Ambrose Day: This is a 4-Person Ambrose with shotgun start at 10 am. There must be at least one GA handicap player in each group. A nomination sheet is available at the Pro Shop, with the nomination fee including a meal. The usual Ambrose rules apply. And there is good sponsorship for the prizes.
Sun 4 Sep is the inaugural 'Australian Naggers Cup', being played at Condobolin over 27-holes. The Cup is to be contested by mixed couples, but there is also an 'Odds & Sods' prize for those who don't have a 'mixed' partner.
Additionally, there is live entertainment on the Saturday Night with Minsky Piano Man belting out some hits.
Sun 25 Sep is this year's VW Scramble Day. Check the notices on display, and speak to Head Pro Adam for details.
Also a note about changes to the Program:
Sun 4 Sep - Stableford Medley.
Sat 24 Sep - 4-ball Ambrose Medley - Albie Callaghan
Sun 25 Sep - VW Scramble.
Sat 29 Oct - is an 18-Hole Individual stableford but will also be the 'DoItForJarod' Day, when players are requested to make a gold coin donation.
It is crystal ball time: Sat 27 August is a 2-Person Ambrose Medley, sponsored by Golf Harvest. Sun 28 August has a Stableford Medley, and the Peak Hill Open.
Sat 3 Sep has the Monthly Medal, with a Stableford Medley on Sunday and the 'Naggers Cup' at Condobolin.
He travelled 14,204 kms, played the 1384 km Nullabor golf course in 92 shots while travelling the southern states of Australia in around 10 weeks all to be home in time to play last Tuesday's social 12 hole golf competition with 12 others who challenged the wet and long layout.
We're talking about Forbes and Lachlan Valley Veteran Golfers Association president Peter Barnes who did the trip with his wife Joy to share many interesting tales of a memorable trip last week.
Not only that, the break away did him the world of good as he drove the ball like a Betland, putted like a C Smith to win last Tuesday with 29 points with next best Barry Shine on 28 and Dennis McGroder 26.
Tuesday golfers chief organiser Geoff Drane had the welcome mat out for Christmas in August on Tuesday for a sausage sizzle and drinks after play. It proved a perfect time time to sit back and hear tales of those good and not so good shots, plus a bit of other bull.
Remember, if interested in joining the Tuesday social players over 12 holes each week simply be at the Pro Shop from 9am and your guaranteed a game.
Our in form 'leftie' Allan Wellington Rees just fell short of making what was to be the State final of the NSW Veterans Golf Association's Medal of Medals scheduled for Forbes later this year. Due to the number of entries it appears this final has been cancelled.
The district final was played in conjunction with the monthly Lachlan Valley Veteran's golf competition played at Parkes last Thursday.
In a low-scoring day by the 15 finalists Rees scored 31 stableford points only to be beaten by West Wyalong's Mick Roberts on a count-back. Parkes' Nym Dziuba was only a point behind in third place.
Other Forbes players to contest the final included Barry Parker (27 points), Steve Edwards (24) and Andrew Grierson (23).
A strong field of 55 players contested the August round of the Lachlan Valley competition with Forbes' Kim Herbert (34 points) the A grade winner from West Wyalong's Trevor Tulloch who took second place on a count-back from Parkes' Dale Stait.
Parkes players dominated B grade with Joe Davies playing his best round for some time accumulating 39 stableford points followed by the Parkes pair of Garry Phillips and John Fowler three points back on 36 points - Phillips secured second on a count-back.
In the nearest-to-pins Davies continued his good day to win B grade on the 11th, with Peter Bristol (Parkes) the A grade winner, Col Clark of West Wyalong won the A grade on the sixth hole and the Forbes pair of Don McKeowen and Jeff Haley won the A and B grades respectively on the fourth.
Parkes were comfortable winners of the Geoff Coles/Mick Miller teams shield - for the top three scores from each town - scoring 111 points. Forbes was runner-up with 97 points followed by West Wyalong 95, Cowra 83, Condobolin 61 and Grenfell 28.
Ball winners from Parkes and Forbes were Dale Stait, Ian Phipps, Nym Dziuba, John Fowler, David Harwood, Gordon Pritchard, Cath Kelly, Rod Luyt and John Dwyer (Parkes) and Stephen Uphill, Peter Barnes, Peter Dawson and Allan Rees (Forbes).
Twin Towns veterans will converge on the Parkes course again today with noms from 9.15am for a tee off when called.
On Wednesday 17th August the last Round of NSW Medal was played as a Stroke Competition with a good field of 22 players. This weeks event was sponsored by D & A Car Detailing.
Division One Winner was Heather Davidson(16) with a 71 Nett and Runner Up Janet Smith(24) with 75 Nett.
Division Two Winner Enid Baker(33) with 74 Nett and Runner Up Debbie Tilley(29) with 75 Nett.
Ball Winners Debbie Tilley, Janet Smith, Lyn Kennedy, Robin Lyell and Verna Lane with 81 on a countback. NTP Anne Marie Gaffney and 18th Kerry Stirling.
Saturday 20th a Stableford sponsored by Steve Gaffney Building had 14 players with Division One Winner being Ev Uphill with 31 points, and Division Two Winner being Wendy Simmons with 34 points. Ball Sweep went to Ethel Coombs, Veronica Rebellato. NTP 9th Rose Carroll unlucky not to have a hole in one. Debbie Tilley had closest on 18th.
The September Calendar has changed considerable so please check on the notice board and Heather's emails for up dates. Congratulations to all that played well this past week and thank you to our sponsors.
