Murray continues success as golfers enjoy sunny moment on course

Surprisingly, while the winning scores were very good, the scores for the remainder of the field were quite low. Only nine players scored 36 points or better, with nearly half the field scoring less than 30 points. And once again there were no outlandish scores, so we can surmise that the sunshine and the wet ground had their effect. Scoring was quite erratic for most players, with 4-pointers being mixed with 1-pointers and 'wipes' on the same 9-holes.