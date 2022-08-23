Forbes Advocate

Murray continues success as golfers enjoy sunny moment on course

Updated August 23 2022 - 8:42am, first published 5:00am
IN IT GOES: Stephen Uphill practicing his putting before his round. Picture: SHORT PUTT

The Mens competition on Saturday was an 18-hole Individual Stableford, sponsored by Gunns Traffic Control. Many of the field of 54 players were enjoying the conditions so much that they forgot to concentrate on their games, leading to some unexpectedly low scores.

Local News

