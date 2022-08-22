Forbes Advocate
Platypi down Emus 47-7 in women's rugby elimination final

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 24 2022 - 10:48pm, first published August 22 2022 - 2:43am
Forbes Platypi will take on Bathurst in the women's grand final qualifier, defeating Orange Emus in the elimination semi-final on Sunday.

