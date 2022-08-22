From the Bowlie: pennants bowlers enjoying their game

Brett Devenport is like most bowlers at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club (or Bowlie as it is more commonly called) knowing Lindsay Willding is player of exceptional talent.
In recent weeks Brett leads for the Willding skipped team contesting the District Division 2 Pennants in Parkes and is more than proud to tell that.
Advertisement
"What an experience, it's all a learning curve for me as I'm pretty new to bowls. Besides being a great player he (Lindsay) is equally a good fella," Brett said on Monday. A great player Lindsay is, he has a state title under his belt to prove that.
"Besides displaying outstanding ability he is helpful and I listen when he tells me the rights and wrongs, as does Christian (West) who is a regular in our team," Brett added.
"If you bowl a bad one they just say you have another one to follow. Not much worries them.
"I love playing bowls, it's really good company here (in Forbes) and in the trips away. We're all one. Everyone looks after each other, it's whole team.
"The club is going really good and while playing rep bowls I also enjoy Sunday morning bowls," Brett added.
Last Sunday Forbes No 2 and No 4 teams suffered similar defeats. The No 2's against Parkes B@SC with the No 4's going down to Carababal or was that Grenfell as Don Craft commented when calling the cards.
The only winner for the No 2's was the team of Brett as lead, Geoff Williams second, Christian West third and skip Lindsay with a 22-15 win over the Baldy Frame combination.
As Brett commented earlier it was the experience of Lindsay which told the story where the Forbes four dominated late winning the last six ends 9-0. Earlier it was five all after six, 12-all after 12 then 15-13 against Forbes after 15.
The Greg Gunn skipped team of Ivan Hodges, Pooch Dukes and Brian Asimus went close losing 19-15 against the Michael Went four.
Matt Reid, Viv Russell, Bruce Williams and skip Bert Bayley were in the count early before losing 29-14 with the score 9-8 after 11 prior to the Parkes foursome adding threes and fours in the 'second half' of the 21 ends played.
Caragabal had similar win in Forbes, 2-1 in the 4's, with the only victory to the Forbes skipped team of Lyall Strudwick for lead John Cutler, second Peter Mackay and third Al Phillips with a 26-15 victory over the team of Ian Eastaway.
Another team to come home strong after it was 8-all after nine, 13-all after 13 prior to the Forbes four winning the last nine ends 12-2 helped by a score of five on end 19.
Former Red Bend College student Angus Taylor proved the difference skipping for a 18-13 win over Bob Grant, Don Craft, Barry Shine and skip John Kennedy.
As was the case with most games over the weekend it was close most of the way, "I hate being on 13," Don said and he proved right with the score earlier 3-all after three, 8-all after 10, 12-a1l after 16 then 13-all after 18. 5-0 to the visitors over the last three ends.
John Baass, Ron Thurlow, Denny Byrnes and Sid Morris fell 25-8 to the Mitch Polloch skipped four. Singles were the only score for the Forbes team with the score 6-5 after eight, then 18-8 after 16.
This weekend the 2's play two games taking on Mudgee at home on Saturday while on Sunday it is another home ground advantage hosting West Dubbo from 10am.
The 2s pennants ladder has Mudgee on top followed by Parkes B&SC, Dubbo, Forbes, West Dubbo then Orange CC.
Advertisement
The 4's travel to play the strong Grenfell team from 11am. The 4s pennant ladder has Condo on top, followed by Grenfell, Caragabal then Forbes.
Skips are urged to put score cards in the pigeon hole in the club after their games for collection at 9am on Monday for media reports.
Nominations are called for Major Pairs and Major Triples. Players must be full members and play in uniform.
The zone President's Reserve Triples will be hosted by Forbes on October 22 and 23 and open to all players with a grading of 5, 6, or 7 or ungraded.
It is also open to ladies who have not played Open Pennants Grades 1 to 4, teams can be ladies, men's or mixed. Players must be full members and play in uniform.
In other bowls news Zone 4 President's Triples will be hosted by Forbes on Saturday and Sunday October 22 and 23. Nomination sheets will be posted on the notice board shortly.
Advertisement
Players are called for the Ben Hall Open Pairs, men, ladies or mixed to be played on Saturday and Sunday October 1 and 2 with $4,000 in prize money on offer. Full details from the club.
Remember, social bowls played every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning, all invited to play.
Wednesday bowls: On the form shown last Wednesday Geoff West and Paul Doust wouldn't be out of place in pennants after they thrashed Bill O'Connell and Barry Shine 28-10 over 22 ends.
Barry White and Tony Bratton doubled the score of Noel Jolliffe and Lyall Strudwick winning 22-11 in 20 ends after leading 10-5 after 10.
Closest game of the morning came with Bob Grant and John Kennedy coming from the clouds scoring five on the last of 20 ends to win 22-20 over Peter Mackay and Laurie Crouch.
The last game was triples where John Baass, Kerry Dunstan and Don Craft were too strong for John Browne, John Gorton and Sid Morris in 14 ends winning 14-10. It was 9-all after 10 with the 'Craft's' dominating late.
Advertisement
From the locker: The Forbes Sports and Recreation Club Limited is preparing to report a very successful year. The club is now looking to make some big improvements to the club house over the coming year.
If any member would like to make a suggestion on what could be done to improve the club, they are invited to put it down on paper and hand it to president Peter Mackay, or any of the board.
This Friday night has something for all starting with the monster raffle from 5.30pm.
Believe it or not, the end of the year is nearing quicker then you know so now it might be a good idea to think re booking the 'Bowlie' for that end of year party be it Christmas or just a family get-together etc.
With the aim of letting all members know the 'ins and outs' of what's going on the club members with emails will each week be contacted re all news. If you, or someone you know who isn't getting this news let the club know so you/they can be included.
Women's bowls: On Wednesday the 17th we had 10 for social bowls, the winners of the day were the team of Terese Davis and Kerry Roach.
Advertisement
On Thursday the 18th our pennant players travelled to orange to play Orange City. Our girls unfortunately had a 5-0 loss but put up a good fight. They were supposed to play at home on Tuesday the 23rd but this was washed out so postponed.
On Thursday the 25th we play at Orange against Orange Ex Services Country Club. The teams are: Team 1 Lesley Dunstan, Glenys Ryan, Jan Waugh and Annette Tisdell; Team 2 Loris Stewart, Lyn Simmonds, Ann Mackay and Mell. Good luck ladies.
On Wednesday the 31st we are having our pre fathers day mixed bowls day morning tea is at 9am for 10am start. After bowls there will be a lunch provided by the women cost is $20 per player this includes green fees and lunch. Anyone wanting a game of bowls is welcome to come along wear something bright and loud names in by 930am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.