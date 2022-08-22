A tug-of-war has broken out surrounding the hosting rights to Group 10's reserve grade and league tag grand finals.
On Saturday, a post was put on the Group 10's Facebook page stating that both the reserve grade grand final - between Bathurst Panthers and Lithgow Workies - and the league tag decider - featuring Orange CYMS and St Pat's - would be played at Bathurst's Carrington Park.
Not so fast though.
On Sunday night during a regular meeting of the Peter McDonald Premiership board, a vote was undertaken as to whether those two games would take place in Bathurst, or in Forbes to take place prior to the Magpies' first grade match against Orange CYMS in their grand final qualifier.
The board - consisting of two Group 10 representatives and two Group 11 representatives - were split. This meant that the independent chairman cast the deciding vote, which came down in favour of Group 11 and Forbes.
Paul Loxley was one of those Group 11 representatives and said it was "only fair" that Forbes hosted the Group 10 games.
"We took seven Group 11 sides to Orange on Sunday, so that Orange CYMS could have their semi-final in Orange," he said.
"As it turned out, it was Forbes' turn, given that they finished second in Group 11, that they were entitled to a semi-final and they have the right to have four games playing so they can get a crowd. That was what was decided.
"It would be unfair for Forbes not to get exactly what Mudgee got, what Orange CYMS got. Poor old Forbes shouldn't miss out on it."
But Group 10 president Linore Zamparini has other ideas.
A Group 10 board meeting has been called for 6.30pm tonight (Monday, August 22) where they will hold their own vote on where to play the games.
"My strong recommendation will be to play the grand finals at Carrington Park on Saturday," he said.
"The league tag and reserve grade haven't played out of Group 10 all year and I can't see why we'd do it for a grand final at all. It's common sense. To take games like that out of your own Group would be crazy.
"As far as I'm concerned, they will be in Bathurst on Saturday."
Should the board members at Monday's meeting vote for the reserve and league tag grand finals to be played in Bathurst, the hosts for the games will be up in the air, with Group 10 and Group 11 both laying claim to them.
NSWRL regional manager for Western, Tim Del Guzzo, has been contacted for comment.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
