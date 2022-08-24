News from Eugowra: voting open in Daroo Awards, EPS welcomes families in Education Week

Cabonne Council's Deputy Mayor Cr Jamie Jones along with Department Leader - Urban Infrastructure, Charlie Harris, were in attendance at the EPPA Meeting held on August 9 at the Eugowra Showground Pavilion.
A council update was provided:
HOSPITAL AUXILIARY
Topics discussed during the August monthly meeting of the Eugowra Hospital Auxiliary:
PUBLIC SCHOOL NEWS
The staff of Eugowra Public School welcomed families into the school for Education Week, with the theme 'Creating Futures'. They then participated in activities such as Transition, Open Classrooms, Far Away Tree reading and a picnic morning tea.
This was followed up by having parents and carers observe STEM lessons and to watch students participating in gymnastics. Parents and carers were invited to cooking sessions and to the whole school assembly.
Book Week was celebrated with students dressing up as their favourite book character on 22nd August.
Students from EPS who represented their school at the Forbes Small Schools in Parkes and the Lachlan PSSAA Athletics Carnival were: Jacob Turner, Brydon Jackson and Keira Barnes. Mr West said they displayed great sportsmanship and behaviour.
Meals on Wheels
Sunday August 28 - Irene Sharp, Mon 29th- Helen Turner, Tues 30th- Diane Smith, Wed 31st- Tim Cheney, Thurs 1st September- Joy Anthes, Fri 2nd- Mavis Cross, Sat 3rd- Cathy Eppelstun.
