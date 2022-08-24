News from Eugowra: voting open in Daroo Awards, EPS welcomes families in Education Week

Voting is open for this year's Daroo Business Awards. Voting is an easy online process so please vote to support Eugowra's business owners.

Cabonne Council have engaged a specialist company to conduct the flood modelling after completing the construction of the new Puzzle Flat Creek Levee. The modelling is a necessary step in the process of challenging the existing flood and insurance status of East Eugowra. Council allocated $70,000 to complete this study.

The design documents for the proposed pedestrian bridge over the Mandagery Creek are expected to be presented for public display in the next month. The bridge will provide a safer means for people to cross the creek than the narrow walkways on the current bridge.

In annual initiative offered by Council, desexing vouchers for local residents to assist in desexing their pets. Details can be found on councils' website.

All local organisations are being encouraged to apply for grants under the Council's Community Assistance Program. Successful applications will be matched dollar for dollar. Round one funding will close 5pm Tuesday September 20.

Cabonne Council are calling for local residents to apply for positions as lifeguards at the local pool. These are paid positions. Applicants will need to complete training.

Planning is underway to construct new female change room facilities at the Eugowra Sports Ground. The changerooms are being funded by a State Government Grant with Cabonne Council applied for. The changerooms are to hopefully ready for use in next year's football season.