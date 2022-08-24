Forbes Advocate

News from Eugowra: voting open in Daroo Awards, EPS welcomes families in Education Week

August 24 2022 - 8:00pm
EPPA update

Cabonne Council's Deputy Mayor Cr Jamie Jones along with Department Leader - Urban Infrastructure, Charlie Harris, were in attendance at the EPPA Meeting held on August 9 at the Eugowra Showground Pavilion.

