Nick's got his eye on the ball - and a future as a goalie

For 16 days, Nick Zannes will live out his dream of becoming a professional footballer in the UK.
Fourteen-year-old Nick is one of a handful of young Australian players who has been selected to take part in a Fleetwood Town International Football Academy tour, spending two weeks with the club in September.
Nick has been playing football since he was five and living in Brisbane, but he's found his niche as a goalkeeper in the past few years training and playing with Forbes and District Soccer Club and regional representative leagues.
His goal is to play professionally, and he's getting pretty excited about the trip ahead of him.
Nick's been working hard for about 18 months now with the personal trainers at Anytime Fitness - and they're backing him, organising a fundraiser to help with his trip, you can go online to www.gofundme.com/f/get-nick-to-the-uk to donate.
Nick's mum Sam says the tour is a huge opportunity, and it all started at Forbes and District Soccer Club.
"Doug (Mckenzie) organised Fleetwood to come up here and do a trial, as a talent identification search, through James Boyle Football Coaching," she said.
They're in partnership with Fleetwood Town International Football Academy, one of a number of academies around the world.
After a difficult year attempting to train through another round of COVID-19 disruption, Nick headed to Sydney for a three-day camp to evaluate his progress.
It was here that he was offered the UK trip, where he'll be based in Blackpool and train at Poolfoot Farm with the Fleetwood Town Football Club.
"The experience will show him what it's like to live and train as a professional football player, it's not a holiday by any stretch," Sam says.
The two-week visit will include intensive training sessions, matches against professional youth academies, attendance at Pro fixtures, and stadium tours at both Manchester United and Liverpool.
Nick's already got a pretty hectic training schedule.
It's more than a year since he identified that he wished to take his game up a notch, and began training with the personal trainers at Anytime Fitness Forbes to improve his fitness and strength.
He also does sprint training, travels to Bathurst for dedicated goalkeeper training, and to Sydney every week.
He plays with Forbes' Under 14s and 17s, with representative sides, and helps coach other players.
He wouldn't have it any other way.
Sam says Nick was always making his way into the goalkeeper spot even in the juniors but it's certainly not so he can kick back and watch the clouds.
"Reading the game," is one key, she says, "Be in the right place, have your eye on the ball all the time, looking for angles, and be brave when that ball's coming at you."
Mick Horsfall, FTIFA Manager, said, "The dream for all young players is to become a professional and these tours will give players a realistic view of how close they are to the levels required."
