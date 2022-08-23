Magpies 'fully fit and rearing to go' for GF qualifier on home ground

Group 11's Forbes Magpies and Group 10's Orange CYMS go head-to-head for a spot in the very first Peter McDonald Premiership grand final.
And the contest is on at our very own Spooner Oval this Sunday afternoon.
The Magpies finished the regular season in second place on the Group 11 ladder, then accounted for Mudgee Dragons in the quarter-final to earn their way clear to this match on their home ground.
Orange CYMS sprinted away from a 10-10 halftime score to a 32-16 victory over Parkes Spacemen at Wade Park in their semi-final to challenge them.
The two sides now meet in Forbes with the promise of a footy feast for local fans after a disrupted couple of seasons.
Forbes' first grade coach Cameron Greenhalgh was all business ahead of Tuesday night training.
"We can really only worry about how we prepare," he said.
"I had a good look at them (Orange CYMS) last Sunday and they're a really good side, we need to be at our best," Greenhalgh said.
"Defence is key, I'm never going to waver from that.
"But if we play our best football we will be hard to beat. We are fully fit and rearing to go."
The Magpies put in an extra training session in their week off, and maintain their regular schedule this week, and the focus in the camp is good.
"There's a bit of nervous energy about them, but we have a lot of players who have played semi-final and grand final football before," Greenhalgh said.
Forbes' first grade squad of 20 includes players from those 2016 and 2018 premiership-winning side, and some younger members as well.
"I really do think we have the best and the most passionate supporters," Greenhalgh said.
Playing out the other grand final qualifier are Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee Dragons.
Forbes also hosts the Western Regional Under 18s grand final qualifier on Sunday, with kick off from 1pm. That's a Bathurst derby between Panthers and St Pat's, after Forbes went down to Nyngan in the semi-final.
