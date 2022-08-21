Forbes honours diggers on Vietnam Veterans Day

Locals have gathered at the Cenotaph to honour those who served in Vietnam.
August 18, the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, is Vietnam Veterans Day and in Forbes our Federal Member for Riverina Michael McCormack joined Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller and RSL Sub Branch president Eric Coote to lay wreaths.
Advertisement
RSL Sub Branch and community members gathered to lay wreaths and pay tribute.
The day was originally known as Long Tan Day, chosen to commemorate the men of D Company, 6RAR who fought in the battle of Long Tan in 1966, the Australian War Memorial website explains.
On that day, 108 Australian and New Zealand soldiers fought a pitched battle against over 2,000 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops in a rubber plantation not far from the small village of Long Tan.
The Australians prevailed, but only after fighting in torrential rain for four hours.
They were nearly overrun, but were saved by a timely ammunition resupply, accurate artillery fire from the nearby Australian base, and the arrival of reinforcements by armoured personnel carrier.
Eighteen Australians lost their lives and 24 were wounded, the largest number of casualties in one operation since the Australian task force had arrived a few months earlier.
Over time, all Vietnam veterans adopted the day as one to commemorate those who served and died in Vietnam.
In 1987, following the very successful Welcome Home parade for Vietnam veterans in Sydney, Prime Minister Bob Hawke announced that Long Tan Day would be known as Vietnam Veterans Day.
Since then, it has been commemorated every year as the day on which the service of all those men and women who served in Vietnam is remembered.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.