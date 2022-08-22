Snow looks likely to fall above 800 metres across Orange on Tuesday evening as more rain and a massive pool of cold air looms large on the region.
Advertisement
Weatherzone.com is forecasting a top of 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday across Orange, with a low of 3 degrees.
There's also a 90 per cent chance of rain, which if the current radar proves true then the Central Tablelands could see its best, most wide-spread snow of the season.
With that front set to push through the region on Tuesday and into Wednesday, and as the cold air spreads further north, snow will fall over the Central Tablelands and the Northern Tablelands overnight on Tuesday with a few centimetres accumulating by Wednesday morning.
"This may produce a delightful snowy landscape for some but also pose some risk on the roads," a spokesperson for weatherzone.com said.
Orange's CBD sits at an elevation of around 860m, while Mount Canobolas and its surrounds are much higher - with the peak sitting at almost 1400m.
It's not going to be warm in Forbes but we are certainly not expecting the same conditions as Orange.
Tuesday is forecast to reach a top of 13 degrees, with 5 to 8mm of rain, and Wednesday the same top temperature but with an early frost and hopefully dry conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.