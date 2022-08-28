Centenary to celebrate: Wirrinya invites past, present community to 100th anniversary

One year Del Coutts and Wendy Wilson went as two Swagmen. While the judging took place, they sat on the floor and pretended they were having something to eat out of an old rusty biscuit tin and some biscuits in it. They even had an old billy sitting on sticks with red cellophane paper under the sticks, it looked like it was on fire and the billy was boiling, they won first prize in their age group.

