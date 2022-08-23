When you're involved with rugby union for as long as Tracey Prior was, you get called a lot of things; a trailblazer, a friend, a legend ... but Ellis Boyd Redding?
"I often called her 'Red'," Prior's brother, Phil recalls before offering up an explanation for what seems like an odd Shawshank Redemption reference.
"I'd compare her to 'Red' out of the movie because he could get things. She was 'Red', she could get things."
Tracey Prior died surrounded by family in Forbes on August 19 after a relatively private battle with cancer. She was aged 49.
The long-time Forbes Platypi committee person had discovered tumors on her hip which eventually then developed on bone. She battled sciatic nerve pain and monumental hip pain for a fair while, but battled through multiple rounds of chemotherapy in true Prior style. Only those close to her knew exactly how bad things were.
"And then in the last three months it became quite aggressive," Phil said.
It was touching ... I had complete strangers come up to me offering condolences all day.- Phil Prior on his trip to Bathurst following his sister, Tracey's death
"She was pain-medicated as best as she could be but we were all called away on Thursday night to see her. And even then she was apologising to us all.
"Although a very sad time for us, it was nice to see her at peace and out of pain, there with a smile on her face. She's in a better place now."
No doubt getting things for others, too, like only Ellis Boyd Redding could.
But the full extent of his "baby" sister's selflessness hadn't really dawned on Phil until this week.
In a desperate attempt to inform those Tracey knew best of her passing, Phil and his sister Lisa have been going through address books and ringing around the many, many contacts Tracey had developed through decades involved in rugby union and over 20 years working in the disability sector.
But there's a few key names missing.
"Trace would always say she had these 'friends' who'd donate to the rugby club, it would happen often, but we're working out now these friends she had are almost mythical ... because we're trying to get in touch but there's no numbers, no names, no addresses; we're beginning to think it was just her kind heart," Phil said, hinting at his sister's willingness to help out without any form of recognition.
It was a kind heart that extended beyond just the Forbes rugby club, too. We'll get to just how far in a tick.
The Platypi, though, the navy blue and white ran through Prior's veins.
She loved the club. Love the people behind it more. And that affection for small-town rugby drove her to essentially dedicate her life to ensuring that community spirit continued to thrive.
Tracey Prior help bring the women's game to Grinsted Oval - a ground she was "dragged to as a kid, with three brothers playing she didn't have a choice" - and in many ways helped bring the club up to speed with the 21st century.
Fully aware clubs can't just run on the smell of an oily rag, Tracey helped run countless functions for the Platypi community and took an active role in developing the club's online platform and social media channels.
And then, of course, she would become the club's first female president. She was at the helm of the club during that memorable run to the 2017 Blowes Clothing Cup title. In fact, at one point, there was just one male on the Forbes committee.
"We were almost like the Petticoat Junction there at one stage," Phil laughs.
"I think it was Rhys Wood there as the only bloke on the committee, but we've never been run better as a club. She turned it around for us."
And that effort isn't lost on most - certainly not the rugby community in the Central West, anyway.
The rugby community has lost a leader and a wonderful human.- CWRU CEO Matt Tink
Tracey worked for House With No Steps for 20 years, before it became the Aruma Disability Services, as the head of IT. She worked remotely out west and used her standing in that space to actively fight for a lot of funding.
She was great friends with long-time CWRU chief executive, the late Peter Veenstra, and spent a lot of time helping 'PV' lift the game's administration into the digital age, too.
"Tracey Prior was a truly remarkable rugby person who was well respected through the Central West Rugby landscape," current CWRU CEO Matt Tink said.
"Her dedication to the Forbes Rugby Club is unapparelled and our rugby community is poorer for her loss.
"Whilst she was a staunch Forbes supporter, she also had the unique ability to look at the whole picture and always put the game above anything else.
"On a personal level she assisted me transitioning into my role and was always a friendly ear when I needed advice. The rugby community has lost a leader and a wonderful human."
Given that standing, it's not surprising to hear Tracey's death shocked many within rugby union circles.
Still, Phil was at the rugby on Sunday at Ann Ashwood Park in Bathurst to cheer on two Platypi sides in action during the 2022 semi-finals.
The women - no doubt with Tracey shining down - ran out big winners over Emus while Forbes' second grade suffered a tough loss to Dubbo - not that Phil got to see a lot of the action.
"It was touching ... I had complete strangers come up to me offering condolences all day. It was a hard day. Mixed emotions. There was a couple of minute silences ... it was an emotional day," Phil said.
"We never advertised how sick she was, Trace didn't want us to. We knew she was very ill, as a family group.
"So there was shock there ... but the beautiful thing about our game, our rugby family as a whole, is that it's bigger than Forbes, and that softens the blow.
"She was the life of the party. When she grew up she always went against the grain; she didn't like the run of the mill stuff and being youngest she got away with a lot.
"If there was a microphone she'd grab it ... she was a great entertainer. But for our family, she was always the baby."
That family consists of Tracey's mum, Daph, and brothers Mick, Ian and Phil and sister Lisa. Her father, John, died in 1999.
Tracey Prior's funeral will be at the Forbes Rugby Club on Friday, at 11am. The club will work to shift some of the grandstands at Grinsted Oval to accommodate what will no doubt be a big showing from the rugby community, that rugby family all of the Priors know so well.
Phil says his sister's "unbelievable group of friends" have rallied around the family in this trying time and he has no doubt she'll be remembered as a hard worker who strove to keep everyone happy.
"In my eyes she was my hero," an emotional Phil said.
"But I know in other's eyes she'll be seen as that jovial, hard working, happy-go-lucky person, I know she'd want it that way.
"She'll be sadly missed by direct family and her direct circle of mates."
