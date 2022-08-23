Matters of State with MP Philip Donato

The issues which really matter
Well, it has been a busy couple of weeks in NSW politics, with a lot of the main headlines not making good reading for the Government.
With just 8 months until the State election next March, there is so much Government need to do for our communities and people the Government are here to serve. All politicians need to be focussing on these issues rather than scandals, sackings and infighting.
Not a day goes by in which I do not hear from constituents about the cost-of-living pressures biting into the family budget and pressure on businesses; Rising interest rates, soaring inflation, high energy prices and fuel prices increasing.
COVID-19, natural disasters such as floods, and the war in Ukraine, has collectively resulted in the prices of goods drastically increasing - and people are feeling the pinch.
I have heard stories of some people who are too frightened to use their heaters at night during this long cold and wet winter for fear of a power bill they cannot pay.
We've seen produce on the shelves at never-before-seen prices, such as lettuce which has been as much as $12 a head!
Many people are only half filling the tanks of their cars and reducing their travel to limit the increasing travel expense.
Volunteer-run food care and food banks, and many other charities, have observed a significant uptake on customers. Such is the affect and pressures that rising living costs are having on people.
The Government needs to do more to support and ease costs of living pressures. These are the real issues the community want to hear about.
Prostate Cancer
Did you know that prostate cancer is now the top listed cancer in Australia? It is ahead of breast cancer, melanoma, lung and colon cancers. But prostate cancer is ranked fifth after these other cancers for the allocation of grants and funding to support ongoing research.
I brought this to the attention of the NSW Parliament in a motion I delivered last week, calling on more equitable funding for prostate cancer and an increased public awareness campaign.
Early detection is the key, and if you have a family history or any symptoms then speak to your GP. Men are notoriously bad at looking after their health, but please, do not put it off! Speak to your GP and be proactive about your health - it might just save your life!
Victory in the Pacific Day and Vietnam Veterans Day
Last week marked two important military anniversaries for our country. Monday 15th August was Victory in the Pacific Day, the day that officially ended World War 2 in 1945 after more than six long years of war.
It is especially important here in Australia as for the first time in the history of our nation we faced direct attack.
Numerous raids by Japanese Forces across Darwin and Northern Australia, and who can forget the Japanese midget submarines which made their way into Sydney Harbour in 1942. VP Day marks the day Japan surrendered and finally brought about peace in the Pacific.
Thursday 18th August was Vietnam Veterans Day. It was the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, Australia's most costly battle in the Vietnam War. Over 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam between 1962 and 1972. 521 Australians lost their lives in the war and some 3,000 were wounded.
As Australians we pause and reflect on the service of our men and women and the sacrifice of all who served, especially remembering those that never returned. Lest We Forget.
FINALLY...IT'S SHOW TIME
Well, it might have been a bit wet but that didn't deter the locals who attended the Bedgerabong Show on Saturday, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. I was particularly honoured to be asked to officially open the show.
Country shows provide an opportunity for local schools, farmers and community to showcase their talents, local produce, livestock and much, much, more.
Importantly however, it brings local communities together. Well done to Show President Paul Faulkner, Secretary Anne Earney and the hardworking committee on getting their show up and running again after the two-year break.
Forbes Show is just around the corner, and I'm looking forward to attending and mingling with the community for this event, which you've all missed with the annual event cancelled for the past few years. If you see me about, come say g'day. Hope to see you there on the 10th and 11th of September.
Until then, take care and you can always give a shout if you need my assistance - just call or email my office on 6362 5199 or orange@parliament.nsw.gov.au . Cheers, Phil.
