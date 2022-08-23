Forbes Advocate

Renewed flood watch for Belubula, Lachlan River

Updated August 23 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 10:45pm
SO WET: Behind Gaskill St towards the Swinging Bridge, water lies in paddocks. So many paddocks around Canowindra are waterlogged affecting cropping and livestock. PICTURE: Federation Fotos.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a renewed Flood Watch for the Lachlan River and Belubula River with Tuesday's rainfall.

