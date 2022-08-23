Renewed flood watch for Belubula, Lachlan River

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a renewed Flood Watch for the Lachlan River and Belubula River with Tuesday's rainfall.
The cold front that brought rain on Tuesday "may cause renewed minor to possibly moderate flooding along rivers in the Belubula and upper Lachlan catchments from early Wednesday morning" the Bureau has advised.
Advertisement
Catchments are already wet or saturated from recent rain.
The Belubula River could see minor to moderate flooding, the Lachlan could see the continuation of minor flooding to Cotton's Weir.
Minor flooding continues along the Lachlan River at Cottons Weir and Jemalong, although the river is below the minor flood level at the Iron Bridge in Forbes itself.
The Bureau advises the situation will be closely monitored and flood warnings will be updated as necessary.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.