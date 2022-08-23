The Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society is gearing up for one of the most special events in its history - the All-Abilities concert.
The Society was successful in a grant application under the Department of Social Services Social and Community Participation Stream to support people with disabilities, with funds used to support a number of people who have been cast in the last couple of productions.
The grant has also been used for patrons with a disability - and their carers - to come and watch the shows.
A specialised screen has been ordered from a company overseas to show subtitles in future shows where appropriate.
And in two weeks the All-Abilities concert will be the final achievement to come from this grant.
The Society has partnered with Parkes performing arts studio Musica Arioso, who have been holding singing and music workshops for participants and who have organised the concert, which will feature a combination of individual items and group performances in song, dance and recitation skits.
"The concert will give people with disability, and their carers/support networks, the opportunity to experience what it's like to be a theatre star and shine on stage, in their own unique way," Parkes M and D's Lyn Townsend said.
"There will be performers from around the district, joined by their city friends from Star Performers and Twinkle Stars Dance Studio."
The concert will be hosted by Rhyse Forrestal and Lisa Martin who are sure to entertain the audience with their own dash of comedy.
There will be only one concert, on September 3 at 2pm.
"We encourage everyone to grab a ticket and come along to support the performers as their dreams of performing on a real stage come true," Lyn said.
Tickets are on sale now from the Society website at www.parkesmandd.com.au for just $15 an adult and $10 concession.
"You won't experience a more inspirational or heartfelt concert than this," Lyn said.
