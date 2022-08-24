Forbes Advocate

Council comment: Have your say on flood risk plan

By Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance
Updated August 24 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:08am
WET WEATHER: Goobang Creek water at Gunning Gap on the weekend.

Please be aware of the current situation with flood waters rising in our shire and do not drive through water, it may be deeper and faster flowing than anticipated or the road may have suffered damage and large potholes may be hidden beneath the water.

