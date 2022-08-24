Council comment: Have your say on flood risk plan

Please be aware of the current situation with flood waters rising in our shire and do not drive through water, it may be deeper and faster flowing than anticipated or the road may have suffered damage and large potholes may be hidden beneath the water.
Plan your trip to ensure that you do not enter water.
Have your say: As we are again experiencing low level flooding, it is quite timely to share your thoughts and have input to help revise the Forbes Flood Risk Management Plan.
The revised plan will also guide evacuation plans during floods and development controls on flood-prone areas and we need your help to make sure it is right!
Flood Risk Management Plans need updating with each new flood event to make sure they stay current and take current conditions into consideration.
So we are looking for information, stories and images from the 2016 and 2021 floods to help inform the revised Flood Risk Management Plan.
All the information we gather will help us to better understand more recent flood behaviour.
The community has a wealth of knowledge and experience so please share your thoughts.
You can complete the survey now online at yoursay.forbes.nsw.gov.au - please note this plan is for flood affected areas in town only.
Copies of the survey can also be collected from Council offices or attend a drop in session on Friday, September 2.
Great event coming our way: Another fantastic event has been added to Forbes' busy calendar with the 2022 Australian Senior Motorcycle Track Championships, to be hosted by Forbes Auto Sports Club on September 17 and 18.
This event will attract the fastest competitors in Australia to compete in Australia's fastest flat track racing. See you there.
