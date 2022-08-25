Forbes Advocate

Year in the country: Forbes Medical Centre welcomes two students

August 25 2022 - 10:00pm
COUNTRY PRACTICE: University of Wollongong medical students Olivia Estherby and Anna Cotarla are excited about the opportunities to learn through Forbes Medical Centre and hospital.

The work of a country GP is diverse and rewarding, and that's what's drawn medical students Olivia Estherby and Anna Cotarla to Forbes.

