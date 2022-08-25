Year in the country: Forbes Medical Centre welcomes two students

The work of a country GP is diverse and rewarding, and that's what's drawn medical students Olivia Estherby and Anna Cotarla to Forbes.
The third-year Wollongong University medical students arrived in late July, and are here for a 12-month placement and chance to gain experience in rural general practice and emergency.
It's the amazing diversity of practice and opportunity here that Olivia and Anna said made Forbes stand out from the possible list of placements.
"This one seemed to have the best of all worlds: you get to help out with procedures, obstetrics, anaesthetics, you get theatre time every week and ED time every week as well as really one-on-one with the doctors here," Olivia said.
"The doctors are so skilled here ... they're so incredible in terms of their depth and breadth of knowledge.
"Most of the GPs here are GP obstetricians or GP anaesthetists ... they just have so much to teach. We've got so much to learn from them."
Anna, Olivia and their colleagues have already spent a year in hospital placements, spending time with each of the specialist areas across Wollongong, Nowra and Bowral.
They've loved their first weeks in Forbes, and are looking forward to the rest of their time here.
They're particularly enjoying the chance to be more involved with the patients they're meeting, and stay connected over a longer period of time.
"We were already had the idea of wanting to work in rural medicine in future," Anna said, "but the last few weeks I'm hoping the rest of the year will solidify that for us.
"It's been really lovely. Everyone in town is so welcoming and very friendly."
"The doctors are great here, they are fabulous teachers, super willing to teach," Olivia added.
